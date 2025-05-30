Street Beat: 2025-05-30

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Man Himself – Raspberry Ripple
  3. Edgar Winter – Frankenstein
  4. Toxic Avengers – god for sale
  5. The Clowns Of Decadence – Tales From The Riverbank
  6. The Verge – here with no fear
  7. The Very Sane – Blackhead Distemper
  8. Spectangle – Paper Shaker
  9. Almost Numan – Attention Seeking Missile
  10. Ruby Hunter – It’s Okay
  11. No Fixed Address – From My Eyes
  12. The Vains – Strut
  13. Bitchspawn – 3’s company
  14. The SWEET – Lady Starlight
  15. Richard Hell & The Voidoids – Liars Beware
  16. Death – The Change
  17. William Shatner – Silver Machine(featuring Wayne Kramer CarnenApice)
  18. The Adverts – One Chord Wonders
  19. King Jeff & The How Are Yous – Ticking Over
  20. The Chats – The price Of Smokes
  21. Them Creepy Crawlies – Them Creepy Crawlies
  22. Baron Von Doodie – Miracle Man
  23. Clamor – sgt henry
  24. Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
  25. Mortal Ambition – Company Car
  26. Dom Sensitive – Flowers
  27. Men With Chips – and counting
  28. The Genevieves – Parts
  29. The Gun Club – Preaching The Blues
