Street Beat: 2025-05-30

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- The Man Himself – Raspberry Ripple
- Edgar Winter – Frankenstein
- Toxic Avengers – god for sale
- The Clowns Of Decadence – Tales From The Riverbank
- The Verge – here with no fear
- The Very Sane – Blackhead Distemper
- Spectangle – Paper Shaker
- Almost Numan – Attention Seeking Missile
- Ruby Hunter – It’s Okay
- No Fixed Address – From My Eyes
- The Vains – Strut
- Bitchspawn – 3’s company
- The SWEET – Lady Starlight
- Richard Hell & The Voidoids – Liars Beware
- Death – The Change
- William Shatner – Silver Machine(featuring Wayne Kramer CarnenApice)
- The Adverts – One Chord Wonders
- King Jeff & The How Are Yous – Ticking Over
- The Chats – The price Of Smokes
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Them Creepy Crawlies
- Baron Von Doodie – Miracle Man
- Clamor – sgt henry
- Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
- Mortal Ambition – Company Car
- Dom Sensitive – Flowers
- Men With Chips – and counting
- The Genevieves – Parts
- The Gun Club – Preaching The Blues
