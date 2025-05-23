Street Beat: 2025-05-23

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Clowns Of Decadence – Inside the Mind Of Cincinnati
- Clowns Of Decadence – Decadent Daze
- John Cooper Clarke – Innocents
- The Redskins – Lev Bronstein
- The Boomtown Rats – Lookin’ After No.1
- The Vains – Bike
- Church Moms – Kool aid
- Bitchspawn – Cracks
- Fluffy – Emilio
- Hunky Punks – Dance Mix
- Swamp Kitteh – Conspiracy Theory
- Shonen Knife – Twist Barbie
- Shonen Knife – Jump into the new world
- The 5678’s – Three Cool Chicks
- Clamor – Solution
- Baron Von Doodie – Waste
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Tell Me That You Love Me
- Twine – Future Exhales
- Magazine – Give me everything
- Soria Moria – New New Song
- Mortal Ambition – TERRY
- Native Cats – Preservation Law
- Men With Chips – and counting
- Dom Sensitive – Critical Energy
- Velvet Underground – I heard her call my name
- Druid Fluids – Dr Miller
- The Packets – Microscopic People In Mechanical Parts
- XTC – Senses Working Overtime
Reader's opinions