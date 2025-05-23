Street Beat: 2025-05-23

Written by on May 23, 2025

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Clowns Of Decadence – Inside the Mind Of Cincinnati
  3. Clowns Of Decadence – Decadent Daze
  4. John Cooper Clarke – Innocents
  5. The Redskins – Lev Bronstein
  6. The Boomtown Rats – Lookin’ After No.1
  7. The Vains – Bike
  8. Church Moms – Kool aid
  9. Bitchspawn – Cracks
  10. Fluffy – Emilio
  11. Hunky Punks – Dance Mix
  12. Swamp Kitteh – Conspiracy Theory
  13. Shonen Knife – Twist Barbie
  14. Shonen Knife – Jump into the new world
  15. The 5678’s – Three Cool Chicks
  16. Clamor – Solution
  17. Baron Von Doodie – Waste
  18. Them Creepy Crawlies – Tell Me That You Love Me
  19. Twine – Future Exhales
  20. Magazine – Give me everything
  21. Soria Moria – New New Song
  22. Mortal Ambition – TERRY
  23. Native Cats – Preservation Law
  24. Men With Chips – and counting
  25. Dom Sensitive – Critical Energy
  26. Velvet Underground – I heard her call my name
  27. Druid Fluids – Dr Miller
  28. The Packets – Microscopic People In Mechanical Parts
  29. XTC – Senses Working Overtime
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Passenger: 2025-05-23

Previous post

Friday Wind Up: 2025-05-23

Current track

Title

Artist