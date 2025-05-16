Street Beat: 2025-05-16

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Hellacopters – Faraway Looks
  3. 13th Floor Elevators – She Lives In A Time Of Her Own
  4. The Mushniks – Mouth
  5. The Gamma Rays – Casbah
  6. Slingshot Dragster – Stoli Chaser
  7. Bat Country – 11.1 Jam Suite Pt 2
  8. The Silvermine Tapes – Bringing Them Home
  9. War Room – I Found
  10. Donovan – Sunshine Superman
  11. Eartha Kitt – Hurdy Gurdy Man
  12. Mere Women – Silver and Gold
  13. Holy Modal Rounders – If You Want To Be A Bird
  14. Fraternity Of Man – Don’t Bogart Me
  15. Barbarella Soundtrack – The Destruction Of Sogo
  16. Barbarella Soundtrack – An Angel Is Love (Vocal by Bob Crewe)
  17. Amy Rushes – Sweet Talkin’ Candy Man(Version 1)
  18. The Vains – Pickleback
  19. Church Moms – Cigarette
  20. Mortal Ambition – Company Car
  21. Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
  22. Maiden Name – Keeley
  23. Mince For Vince – Hydro Majestic
  24. Clamor – Only Yearning
  25. Them Creepy Crawlies – Come And Go
  26. Hawkwind – Spirit Of The Age
  27. Magazine – The Light Pours Out Of Me
  28. Alice Cooper – Hallowed Be My Name
