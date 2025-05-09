Street Beat: 2025-05-09

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- The Victims – Television Addict
- The Scientists – Swampland(live, Sydney University, May 1982
- Hoodoo Gurus – Leilani
- Dubrovniks – She Got No Love
- The Mushniks – Eagle
- The Mushniks – Valley Girl
- Placement – More A Curse
- The Man Himself – Raspberry Ripple
- Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
- Blowers – Tony’s In Hospital Again
- Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – One Trick Pony
- Hagol – Gates Of Steel
- Lipstick Killers – Hindu Gods Of Love(Live)
- Destroy All Monsters – Bored
- Iggy Pop & James Williamson – I Got Nothin’
- ZZ Top – La Grange
- Hanoi Rocks – Back To Mystery City
- The Genevieves – Parts
- War Room – Croon Song
- Dogworld – inmypocket
- Cabaret Voltaire – Messages Received
- Subway Sect – Ambition
- Department S – Is Vic There?
- The Church – Almost with you
- Primevils – I saw my name(written on a tombstone)
- Shirtfront – Ghetto beach
- Where’s The Pope? – There Goes The Neighbourhood
- Liz Dealey Band – Fat Baby Jewels
- JBD – That’s the way(I don’t really like it)
