Street Beat: 2025-05-09

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Victims – Television Addict
  3. The Scientists – Swampland(live, Sydney University, May 1982
  4. Hoodoo Gurus – Leilani
  5. Dubrovniks – She Got No Love
  6. The Mushniks – Eagle
  7. The Mushniks – Valley Girl
  8. Placement – More A Curse
  9. The Man Himself – Raspberry Ripple
  10. Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
  11. Blowers – Tony’s In Hospital Again
  12. Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – One Trick Pony
  13. Hagol – Gates Of Steel
  14. Lipstick Killers – Hindu Gods Of Love(Live)
  15. Destroy All Monsters – Bored
  16. Iggy Pop & James Williamson – I Got Nothin’
  17. ZZ Top – La Grange
  18. Hanoi Rocks – Back To Mystery City
  19. The Genevieves – Parts
  20. War Room – Croon Song
  21. Dogworld – inmypocket
  22. Cabaret Voltaire – Messages Received
  23. Subway Sect – Ambition
  24. Department S – Is Vic There?
  25. The Church – Almost with you
  26. Primevils – I saw my name(written on a tombstone)
  27. Shirtfront – Ghetto beach
  28. Where’s The Pope? – There Goes The Neighbourhood
  29. Liz Dealey Band – Fat Baby Jewels
  30. JBD – That’s the way(I don’t really like it)
