Street Beat: 2025-05-02

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Public Eye – Documentation
  3. Swimsuit – Trying
  4. Trick Shot – This Life
  5. Lemmings – Soft Song
  6. Mass Wisteria – Same Old
  7. SLADE – Coz I Luv You
  8. The Maes – Come Alive
  9. Mere Women – Comeback
  10. War Room – I Found
  11. Soria Moria – New New Song
  12. Gentleworms – Alcoholic Racing Car Driver
  13. The Cold Field – Puppet Pulls The Strings
  14. Electric Badger – Bunny Time
  15. The Spikes – Pass Myself
  16. The Waitresses – The Comb
  17. Terrible Truths – Lift weights
  18. The Raincoats – Shouting Out Loud
  19. The Raincoats – In Love
  20. The Genevieves – Parts
  21. The Vains – Shit
  22. Bitchspawn – Backstage Sex Rampage
  23. Church Moms – Trust Fund Kids
  24. Death – Politicians In My Eyes
  25. Pink Fairies – Do It(Single Edit)
  26. Magazine – Definitive Gaze
  27. Pigasus – Stargazer
  28. Skeleton Head – Party Sauce
  29. Subtract-S – (alone on a) Monday
