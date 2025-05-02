Street Beat: 2025-05-02

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- The Public Eye – Documentation
- Swimsuit – Trying
- Trick Shot – This Life
- Lemmings – Soft Song
- Mass Wisteria – Same Old
- SLADE – Coz I Luv You
- The Maes – Come Alive
- Mere Women – Comeback
- War Room – I Found
- Soria Moria – New New Song
- Gentleworms – Alcoholic Racing Car Driver
- The Cold Field – Puppet Pulls The Strings
- Electric Badger – Bunny Time
- The Spikes – Pass Myself
- The Waitresses – The Comb
- Terrible Truths – Lift weights
- The Raincoats – Shouting Out Loud
- The Raincoats – In Love
- The Genevieves – Parts
- The Vains – Shit
- Bitchspawn – Backstage Sex Rampage
- Church Moms – Trust Fund Kids
- Death – Politicians In My Eyes
- Pink Fairies – Do It(Single Edit)
- Magazine – Definitive Gaze
- Pigasus – Stargazer
- Skeleton Head – Party Sauce
- Subtract-S – (alone on a) Monday
