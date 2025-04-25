Street Beat: 2025-04-25

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Pere Ubu – The Modern Dance
- Pere Ubu – Final Solution
- Philip H Bleek – Leonard Was Wrong
- Grot – Dead Cells
- Abolished – Visions
- The Arturos – I saw A UFO
- Rat Catcher – Coco
- Captain Hellfire and the Wretched Bretheren – drink(till we die)
- The Hammer Horrors – Friday Night Frightmare
- Suicide Country Hour – I want You
- Electric Badger – Bury The Tears
- Placement – More a Curse
- The Empty Threats – Boys In The Gutter
- The Munch – Insect
- Mince For Vince – A Year Of Sundays
- Eddie Current Suppression Ring – That’s Inside Of Me
- Parquet Courts – Borrowed Time
- Dinosaur Jr – Feel The Pain
- Sonic Youth – Teenage Riot
- The Cold Field – Endless Ending
- Pigasus – From The Stars
- Smallpox Confidential – Butcher Bird
- Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
- The BandShe – Hot Mess
- The Small Faces – Wide Eyed Girl On The Wall
- The Chills – Pink Frost
- Susan W Heater – totally discombobulated by you
