Street Beat: 2025-04-25

Written by on April 25, 2025

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Pere Ubu – The Modern Dance
  3. Pere Ubu – Final Solution
  4. Philip H Bleek – Leonard Was Wrong
  5. Grot – Dead Cells
  6. Abolished – Visions
  7. The Arturos – I saw A UFO
  8. Rat Catcher – Coco
  9. Captain Hellfire and the Wretched Bretheren – drink(till we die)
  10. The Hammer Horrors – Friday Night Frightmare
  11. Suicide Country Hour – I want You
  12. Electric Badger – Bury The Tears
  13. Placement – More a Curse
  14. The Empty Threats – Boys In The Gutter
  15. The Munch – Insect
  16. Mince For Vince – A Year Of Sundays
  17. Eddie Current Suppression Ring – That’s Inside Of Me
  18. Parquet Courts – Borrowed Time
  19. Dinosaur Jr – Feel The Pain
  20. Sonic Youth – Teenage Riot
  21. The Cold Field – Endless Ending
  22. Pigasus – From The Stars
  23. Smallpox Confidential – Butcher Bird
  24. Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
  25. The BandShe – Hot Mess
  26. The Small Faces – Wide Eyed Girl On The Wall
  27. The Chills – Pink Frost
  28. Susan W Heater – totally discombobulated by you
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Passenger: 2025-04-25

Previous post

Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2025-04-25

Current track

Title

Artist