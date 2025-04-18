Street Beat: 2025-04-18

Written by on April 18, 2025

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Public Eye – Documentation
  3. Life Without Buildings – New Town
  4. Felix Mir – Tiger Mountain Peasant Song
  5. The Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
  6. Sputniks – Our Boys
  7. The BandShe – Hot Mess
  8. Witch Hunt – Adultery
  9. The Hammer Horrors – The Shape In The Shadows
  10. Street Legal – Letters from the Occupation
  11. Erase Errata – Another Genius Idea From Government
  12. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Gold Lion 2006
  13. Problem Pony – Thinkin’ Bout You(previously unrecorded)
  14. Shakey – I Am Single
  15. Bad Poets – Unknown Lovers
  16. Magazine – Shot By Both Sides
  17. Siouxsie and/& the Banshees – Spellbound
  18. Public Image Ltd – Memories(Single Version)
  19. The Membranes – Muscles
  20. The Vains – Strut
  21. Habibi – Siin
  22. The March Violets – Walk Into The Sun
  23. Bat Country – Jim Oblivious Pt 2
  24. The Silvermine Tapes – Drinking with Gerry
  25. War Room – I Found
  26. Budgie – The Author
  27. Roadside Slasher – Control
  28. The Innocents – Staying at Home
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Passenger: 2025-04-18

Previous post

Friday Wind Up: 2025-04-18

Current track

Title

Artist