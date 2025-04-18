Street Beat: 2025-04-18

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- The Public Eye – Documentation
- Life Without Buildings – New Town
- Felix Mir – Tiger Mountain Peasant Song
- The Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
- Sputniks – Our Boys
- The BandShe – Hot Mess
- Witch Hunt – Adultery
- The Hammer Horrors – The Shape In The Shadows
- Street Legal – Letters from the Occupation
- Erase Errata – Another Genius Idea From Government
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Gold Lion 2006
- Problem Pony – Thinkin’ Bout You(previously unrecorded)
- Shakey – I Am Single
- Bad Poets – Unknown Lovers
- Magazine – Shot By Both Sides
- Siouxsie and/& the Banshees – Spellbound
- Public Image Ltd – Memories(Single Version)
- The Membranes – Muscles
- The Vains – Strut
- Habibi – Siin
- The March Violets – Walk Into The Sun
- Bat Country – Jim Oblivious Pt 2
- The Silvermine Tapes – Drinking with Gerry
- War Room – I Found
- Budgie – The Author
- Roadside Slasher – Control
- The Innocents – Staying at Home
