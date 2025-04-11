Street Beat: 2025-04-11

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Blondie – Atomic
- Blondie – in the sun
- Cyndi Lauper – She Bop
- Clusterpuff – Hey Buddy(Live)
- Swimsuit – There Will Be Blood
- Clamor – only yearning
- Smoked Salmon – Hell In A Handbasket
- Mince For Vince – Down
- Johnny Seagull & The Hot Chips – Close To Me
- Mortal Ambition – Company Car
- The BandShe – Sick Of Your Shit
- Ultravox – Rockwrok
- MC5 – Borderline
- MC5 – The Human Being Lawnmower
- Molting Vultures – Orange Shadows
- The Systemaddicts – Nothing I Can Do
- Courtney Barnett – City Looks Pretty
- Electric Callas – Kill Me Two Times
- Kas Product – Mind
- Delivery + Workhorse – Who Makes Demands?
- Soft Machine – As Long as He Lies Perfectly Still
- Soft Machine – Feelin’ reelin’ squeelin’
- Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
- Thin Lizzy – Whisky In The Jar
- Witch Hunt – Theft
- Subtract-S – Confidence Man
- Baterz – Darling
- Gang Of four – At Home He’s a Tourist
- Gang Of Four – Natural’s Not In It
