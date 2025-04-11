Street Beat: 2025-04-11

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Blondie – Atomic
  3. Blondie – in the sun
  4. Cyndi Lauper – She Bop
  5. Clusterpuff – Hey Buddy(Live)
  6. Swimsuit – There Will Be Blood
  7. Clamor – only yearning
  8. Smoked Salmon – Hell In A Handbasket
  9. Mince For Vince – Down
  10. Johnny Seagull & The Hot Chips – Close To Me
  11. Mortal Ambition – Company Car
  12. The BandShe – Sick Of Your Shit
  13. Ultravox – Rockwrok
  14. MC5 – Borderline
  15. MC5 – The Human Being Lawnmower
  16. Molting Vultures – Orange Shadows
  17. The Systemaddicts – Nothing I Can Do
  18. Courtney Barnett – City Looks Pretty
  19. Electric Callas – Kill Me Two Times
  20. Kas Product – Mind
  21. Delivery + Workhorse – Who Makes Demands?
  22. Soft Machine – As Long as He Lies Perfectly Still
  23. Soft Machine – Feelin’ reelin’ squeelin’
  24. Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
  25. Thin Lizzy – Whisky In The Jar
  26. Witch Hunt – Theft
  27. Subtract-S – Confidence Man
  28. Baterz – Darling
  29. Gang Of four – At Home He’s a Tourist
  30. Gang Of Four – Natural’s Not In It
