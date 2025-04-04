Street Beat: 2025-04-04

Written by on April 4, 2025

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Liz Dealey Band – Straight Down Rain
  3. Liz Dealey Band – The Witching Hour
  4. Liz Dealey Band – Waiting For You
  5. Liz Dealey & The 22nd Sect – Tell Me Go
  6. Liz Dealey Acid Drops – Surfin’ Prostitute Beat
  7. Sputniks – Our Boys
  8. The Specials – Nite Klub
  9. The Undertones – True Confessions
  10. The Fauves – Frontman Practise
  11. The Trafalgars – Come On
  12. Lazaro’s Dog – He Expresses himself through his music
  13. Juliette Seizure & The Tremor-Dolls – Do Your Duty
  14. Johnny Roy’s Liberty – Psychobilly Cowboy
  15. Sawcy Paws – Hollowed Out Heart
  16. Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
  17. Swimsuit – You’re So Cool
  18. Clusterpuff – Upper Manual
  19. Altered Images – Happy Birthday
  20. Sex Pistols – Silly Thing
  21. Sex Pistols – The Great Rock ‘n’ Roll Swindle
  22. Meatbeaters – Killer in the Night
  23. Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Zig Zag Wanderer
  24. Roxy Music – If There Is Something
  25. Wet Taxis – It’s Gonna Rain
  26. The Rememberz – Let Me Be Your Girl
  27. Smoked Salmon – Hey Hey Narcissus
  28. Them Creepy Crawlies – Tell Me That You Love Me
  29. Mass Wisteria – Same Old
  30. Alice Cooper – Ballad Of Dwight Fry
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Passenger: 2025-04-04

Previous post

Friday Wind Up: 2025-04-04

Current track

Title

Artist