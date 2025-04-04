Street Beat: 2025-04-04

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Liz Dealey Band – Straight Down Rain
- Liz Dealey Band – The Witching Hour
- Liz Dealey Band – Waiting For You
- Liz Dealey & The 22nd Sect – Tell Me Go
- Liz Dealey Acid Drops – Surfin’ Prostitute Beat
- Sputniks – Our Boys
- The Specials – Nite Klub
- The Undertones – True Confessions
- The Fauves – Frontman Practise
- The Trafalgars – Come On
- Lazaro’s Dog – He Expresses himself through his music
- Juliette Seizure & The Tremor-Dolls – Do Your Duty
- Johnny Roy’s Liberty – Psychobilly Cowboy
- Sawcy Paws – Hollowed Out Heart
- Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
- Swimsuit – You’re So Cool
- Clusterpuff – Upper Manual
- Altered Images – Happy Birthday
- Sex Pistols – Silly Thing
- Sex Pistols – The Great Rock ‘n’ Roll Swindle
- Meatbeaters – Killer in the Night
- Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Zig Zag Wanderer
- Roxy Music – If There Is Something
- Wet Taxis – It’s Gonna Rain
- The Rememberz – Let Me Be Your Girl
- Smoked Salmon – Hey Hey Narcissus
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Tell Me That You Love Me
- Mass Wisteria – Same Old
- Alice Cooper – Ballad Of Dwight Fry
Reader's opinions