Street Beat: 2025-03-28

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- The Standells – Dirty Water
- The Scientists – Perpetual Motion
- Swimsuit – Don’t Pretend
- Sweeney – Shelved
- Elizabeth Prophet – Mind Snare in the Simulacrum
- Death – Can You Give Me A Thrill
- MC5 – The Human Being Lawnmower
- Throwing Muses – Firepile
- Straightjacket Fits – She Speeds
- Straightjacket Fits – Down In Splendour
- Able Tasmans – Circular
- The Bats – Change Is All
- Nick Lowe – So It Goes
- The Genevieves – Words
- Cable Ties – Say What You Mean
- Baron Von Doodie – Nosey
- Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
- The Dagoes – Ten Years On
- Gun Control – Fly the Flag
- Desperate Measures – Younger Daze
- Itchy And The Nits – Beat It Bozo
- Bush Tetras – Too Many Creeps
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Our Time
- The Vovos – Pink Milk
- Lydia Lunch 8 Eyed Spy – Lazy In Love
- Lene Lovich – Say When
- The 13th Floor Elevators – She Lives in a Time of Her Own
- Sweet – The Sixteens
- Hawkwind – Silver Machine
Reader's opinions