Street Beat: 2025-03-28

March 28, 2025

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Standells – Dirty Water
  3. The Scientists – Perpetual Motion
  4. Swimsuit – Don’t Pretend
  5. Sweeney – Shelved
  6. Elizabeth Prophet – Mind Snare in the Simulacrum
  7. Death – Can You Give Me A Thrill
  8. MC5 – The Human Being Lawnmower
  9. Throwing Muses – Firepile
  10. Straightjacket Fits – She Speeds
  11. Straightjacket Fits – Down In Splendour
  12. Able Tasmans – Circular
  13. The Bats – Change Is All
  14. Nick Lowe – So It Goes
  15. The Genevieves – Words
  16. Cable Ties – Say What You Mean
  17. Baron Von Doodie – Nosey
  18. Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
  19. The Dagoes – Ten Years On
  20. Gun Control – Fly the Flag
  21. Desperate Measures – Younger Daze
  22. Itchy And The Nits – Beat It Bozo
  23. Bush Tetras – Too Many Creeps
  24. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Our Time
  25. The Vovos – Pink Milk
  26. Lydia Lunch 8 Eyed Spy – Lazy In Love
  27. Lene Lovich – Say When
  28. The 13th Floor Elevators – She Lives in a Time of Her Own
  29. Sweet – The Sixteens
  30. Hawkwind – Silver Machine
