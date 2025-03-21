Street Beat: 2025-03-21

Written by on March 21, 2025

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Alice Cooper – Below Your Means
  3. Alice Cooper – Billion Dollar Babies
  4. Divinyls – Science Fiction
  5. Native Cats – John Sharp Toro
  6. The BandShe – Sick Of Your Shit
  7. Ian Hunter – Once Bitten Twice Shy
  8. The Breeders – Divine Hammer
  9. Sonic Youth – World Looks Red
  10. Elizabeth Prophet – Nobody Wins…Ask Caesar
  11. Sweeney – Daddy-O
  12. Swimsuit – Sailing Ships
  13. Smoked Salmon – Hell In a Handbasket
  14. Mince for Vince – Julia
  15. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
  16. Free Drinks – Gone(Left)
  17. Twine – My God
  18. The Soft Machine – I Should’ve Known
  19. The Stranglers – Walk On By
  20. Magazine – Definitive Glaze
  21. Avant Gardeners – Just step sideways
  22. Centrelink – Drunk On Drugs
  23. Pigasus – From The Stars
  24. Fiendish Cavendish – Purple Cosmos
  25. Altered Images – Happy Birthday
  26. Lou Reed – Intro/Sweet Jane
