Street Beat: 2025-03-21

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Alice Cooper – Below Your Means
- Alice Cooper – Billion Dollar Babies
- Divinyls – Science Fiction
- Native Cats – John Sharp Toro
- The BandShe – Sick Of Your Shit
- Ian Hunter – Once Bitten Twice Shy
- The Breeders – Divine Hammer
- Sonic Youth – World Looks Red
- Elizabeth Prophet – Nobody Wins…Ask Caesar
- Sweeney – Daddy-O
- Swimsuit – Sailing Ships
- Smoked Salmon – Hell In a Handbasket
- Mince for Vince – Julia
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
- Free Drinks – Gone(Left)
- Twine – My God
- The Soft Machine – I Should’ve Known
- The Stranglers – Walk On By
- Magazine – Definitive Glaze
- Avant Gardeners – Just step sideways
- Centrelink – Drunk On Drugs
- Pigasus – From The Stars
- Fiendish Cavendish – Purple Cosmos
- Altered Images – Happy Birthday
- Lou Reed – Intro/Sweet Jane
