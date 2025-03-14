Street Beat: 2025-03-14

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Badfinger – I’d die babe
- Badfinger – Suitcase
- Swimsuit – Sailing Ships
- Bad Bangs – Hearts
- Dapto Dogs – Do what you want
- Ned Baulderstone – A Place For Us
- Street Legal – No Gods! No Masters!
- Chica Chica Electrica – Casa De Las Brujas(House Of The Witches)
- The Genevieves – Dreaming, Speaking
- The BandShe – Hot Mess
- Rama Rama – Extraordinaire
- Girls At Our best – Go For Gold!
- The Raincoats – No Side To Fall In
- The Muffs – Everywhere I Go
- Roadside Slasher – Red Light Amber
- Magazine – Because You’re Frightened
- Shop Assistants – All Day Long(Slow version)
- Los Palms – Sunday Death Drive
- The Hammer Horrors – Bloodmobile
- Buddhadatta – Mara’s Attack
- Babyteeth – Runt
- Mince For Vince – The Hydro Majestic
- The Castevets – Unconscious
- Ramones – Beat on the Brat(live)
- TV Jones – Monday Morning Gunk
- Flamin” Groovies – Shake Some Action
- Smoked Salmon – Hey Hey Narcissis
- Susan w heater – ,,,
Reader's opinions