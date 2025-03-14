Street Beat: 2025-03-14

March 14, 2025

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Badfinger – I’d die babe
  3. Badfinger – Suitcase
  4. Swimsuit – Sailing Ships
  5. Bad Bangs – Hearts
  6. Dapto Dogs – Do what you want
  7. Ned Baulderstone – A Place For Us
  8. Street Legal – No Gods! No Masters!
  9. Chica Chica Electrica – Casa De Las Brujas(House Of The Witches)
  10. The Genevieves – Dreaming, Speaking
  11. The BandShe – Hot Mess
  12. Rama Rama – Extraordinaire
  13. Girls At Our best – Go For Gold!
  14. The Raincoats – No Side To Fall In
  15. The Muffs – Everywhere I Go
  16. Roadside Slasher – Red Light Amber
  17. Magazine – Because You’re Frightened
  18. Shop Assistants – All Day Long(Slow version)
  19. Los Palms – Sunday Death Drive
  20. The Hammer Horrors – Bloodmobile
  21. Buddhadatta – Mara’s Attack
  22. Babyteeth – Runt
  23. Mince For Vince – The Hydro Majestic
  24. The Castevets – Unconscious
  25. Ramones – Beat on the Brat(live)
  26. TV Jones – Monday Morning Gunk
  27. Flamin” Groovies – Shake Some Action
  28. Smoked Salmon – Hey Hey Narcissis
  29. Susan w heater – ,,,
