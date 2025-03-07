Street Beat: 2025-03-07

Written by on March 7, 2025

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. New York Dolls – Frankenstein
  3. New York Dolls – Subway Train
  4. New York Dolls – Vietnamese Baby
  5. The Damned – New Rose(Live)
  6. The Damned – Neat Neat Neat
  7. The Castevets – still
  8. Crass – Rival Tribal Rebel Revel
  9. Fear And Loathing – Crack
  10. Magazine – The Light Pours Out Of Me
  11. Swimsuit – Don’t Pretend
  12. Elizabeth Prophet – Mothra
  13. Sweeney – Daddy-O
  14. Smoked Salmon – Hell In A Handbasket
  15. Mince For Vince – The Hydro Majestic
  16. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Close To Me
  17. Delivery + Workhorse – Who Makes Demands
  18. Los Palms – Dead Man
  19. Death – Can You Give Me a Thrill
  20. P.J. Harvey – Good Fortune
  21. P.J. Harvey – Reeling
  22. The BandShe – Cobra
  23. Gang Of Four – At Home He’s A Tourist
  24. Gang Of Four – To Hell With Poverty
  25. Kicks – Leather
  26. The Chats – The Price Of Smokes
  27. The Go-Betweens – Karen(Live)
