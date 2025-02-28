Street Beat: 2025-02-28

  1. Crank – Theme
  2. Roberta Flack – Compared To What
  3. Hush – Get Flared
  4. Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers – I Love You
  5. Richard Hell & The Voidoids – Who Says?
  6. The Genevieves – Parts
  7. The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes Of Iron
  8. Thee Oh Sees – Tunnel Time
  9. Drunk Mums – Powerslide
  10. The Retreads – Misty Night
  11. The Moonies – Young Film Maker
  12. Blood Plastic – Closing In
  13. Kid Congo Powers & The Near Death Experience – I Found A Peanut
  14. Vic Goddard & The Subway Sect – Ambition
  15. Hawkwind – The Days Of The Underground
  16. Swimsuit – You’re So Cool
  17. Hector – Babboon Mooned
  18. Helga – Everybody Knows
  19. Bikini Kill – R.I.P.
  20. Mod Con – Ammo
  21. Wet Taxis – Last Time Around
  22. Smoked Salmon – Hey Hey Narcissis
  23. Mince For Vince – A Year Of Sundays
  24. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Close To Me
  25. The Hammer Horrors – The Shape In The Shadows
  26. Babyteeth – Runt
  27. Snakefinger – Kill The Great Raven
  28. Gallon Drunk – Bedlam
  29. Blind Mr Jones – Fading Fast
  30. Itchy & The Nits – Theme
  31. The Adverts – The Great British Mistake
  32. The Adverts – Garry Gilmore’s Eyes
