Street Beat: 2025-02-14

Written by on February 14, 2025

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Elph, Swan Reach – Talking Loud
  3. Twine – Fruit To Ripe
  4. The Genevieves – Dreaming, Speaking
  5. The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes Of Iron
  6. Mince For Vince – The Hydro Majestic
  7. Slint – Good Morning, Captain
  8. Fugazi – Full Disclosure
  9. Messer Chups – Ghost Party
  10. Pj Harvey – Good Fortune
  11. The Moonies – Quickstix
  12. Elizabeth Prophet – Mothra
  13. Colourwheel – Hollywood
  14. Sette Bello – Evil Eye
  15. The Sundays – Summertime
  16. The Sundays – Goodbye
  17. Mod Con – Electric Whip
  18. The Mummies – One By One
  19. Suicide – Keep Your Dreams
  20. Smoked Salmon – He Hey Narcissus
  21. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
  22. Stephen O’Malley – Live N Die
  23. Nick Vulture – Complicated
  24. Magazine – Permafrost
  25. The Soft Machine – Why Are We Sleeping
  26. F.A.B. – Happy People
  27. U-Bombs – I Am Today
  28. Georgia Oatley – Geometric Pattern Innocence
