Street Beat: 2025-02-07

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Roxy Music – Ladytron
  3. The Genevieves – Parts
  4. Twine – Fruit To Ripe
  5. Elph, Swan Reach – Talking Loud
  6. Birds Are Spies – Spin
  7. Spray Paint – Alcohol Surface
  8. Old Mate – Something
  9. Big Richard Insect – Weird
  10. Big Richard Insect – Cop Out
  11. The Fall – Psycho Mafia
  12. Perdition – Another Day
  13. Sniffin Glue – Adelaide Tribute
  14. The Bearded Clams – Change
  15. Iron Sheiks – Donkey Song
  16. The Plague – Hit By A Truck
  17. Brattles – Santa’s Agent
  18. Meat Tray – Meat Tray
  19. Meat – The Doctor
  20. Meatbeaters – Just To Get Away
  21. Budgie – Breaking all the house rules
  22. Gong – I Never Glid Before
  23. Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – Imagination
  24. HAGOL – Gates Of Steel
  25. Appomattox Run – That There Dog Of Mine
  26. Raw Spud Ensemble – It’s Trasharama!
  27. The Art Gray Noizz Quintet – New Kind Of Animal
  28. Lumpzucker – The Dada Dance
  29. Magazine – Definitive Glaze
  30. The,\m – La Phon
