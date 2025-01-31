Street Beat: 2025-01-31

January 31, 2025

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Marianne Faithfull – As Tears Go by
  3. Marianne Faithfull – Sister Morphine
  4. Marianne Faithfull – Broken English
  5. Marianne Faithfull – Working Class Hero
  6. Marianne Faithfull – It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue
  7. Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls
  8. Babyteeth – Baseball Annie
  9. Free Drinks – Gone(Left)
  10. Twine – Fruit To Ripe
  11. Resting Mind Flowers – Hollow Hearts
  12. The Art Gray Noizz Quintet – Killed By An Idiot
  13. Fever Dream – Was
  14. Mandelbrot Set – Dream So Hard
  15. The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes Of Iron
  16. Big Room – The Unexplained
  17. Periscope – It Could’ve Been Me
  18. Perdition – Another Day
  19. The Easybeats – I’ll Make You Happy
  20. The Dandy Buzzkills – I Can Feed The Fish Earthworms
  21. Badland Caravan – Medusa Blues
  22. Witch Hunt – Dive
  23. The 745 – Full Force 45
  24. Kurralta Park – Sturt Desert Pea
  25. The Effends – Intro
  26. Freegolf – Fite The Heart
  27. Fraternity – If You Got It(single)
  28. Fraternity – Raglan’s Folly
  29. Fraternity – You Have A God
  30. Hawkwind – The Days Of The Underground(First Version)
