Street Beat: 2025-01-24

  1. Crank – Theme
  2. The Charms – Gimme That Shot
  3. The Shadows Of Knight – I’m Gonna Make You Mine
  4. The New Romantics – Someone Like Me
  5. The Romantics – Can’t Tell You Anything
  6. David Lynch – Pinky’s Dream
  7. David Lynch – Pretty Fifties
  8. Julee Cruise – Falling
  9. Mountain – ,,,
  10. The 13th Floor Elevators – She Lives in a Time of Her Own
  11. Roky Erickson – red temple prayer(two headed dog)
  12. Sunnyboys – Trouble In My Brain
  13. Soria Moria – New New Song
  14. Twine – Fruit To Ripe
  15. Wex Dabbler – Is Rotten
  16. Pigasus – From The Stars
  17. Magazine – Real Life
  18. Gang Of Four – Damaged Goods
  19. Sweeney – Daddy-O
  20. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  21. Workhorse – Changing Of the Light
  22. Swimsuit – One with the birds
  23. Mince For Vince – The Hydro Majestic
  24. Clamor – sgt henry
  25. Somnium – Dialect(Is So Interesting)
  26. Iron Sheiks – Donkey Song
  27. Meatbeaters – Just To Get Away
  28. Twenty Second Sect – UXB
  29. The Brats – Explosions
