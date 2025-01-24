Street Beat: 2025-01-24

- Crank – Theme
- The Charms – Gimme That Shot
- The Shadows Of Knight – I’m Gonna Make You Mine
- The New Romantics – Someone Like Me
- The Romantics – Can’t Tell You Anything
- David Lynch – Pinky’s Dream
- David Lynch – Pretty Fifties
- Julee Cruise – Falling
- Mountain – ,,,
- The 13th Floor Elevators – She Lives in a Time of Her Own
- Roky Erickson – red temple prayer(two headed dog)
- Sunnyboys – Trouble In My Brain
- Soria Moria – New New Song
- Twine – Fruit To Ripe
- Wex Dabbler – Is Rotten
- Pigasus – From The Stars
- Magazine – Real Life
- Gang Of Four – Damaged Goods
- Sweeney – Daddy-O
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- Workhorse – Changing Of the Light
- Swimsuit – One with the birds
- Mince For Vince – The Hydro Majestic
- Clamor – sgt henry
- Somnium – Dialect(Is So Interesting)
- Iron Sheiks – Donkey Song
- Meatbeaters – Just To Get Away
- Twenty Second Sect – UXB
- The Brats – Explosions
