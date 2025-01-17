Street Beat: 2025-01-17

Written by on January 17, 2025

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Killgirls – Airports
  3. Witch Spit – Bitch
  4. The Adverts – Gary Gilmor’s Eyes(Live)
  5. The Love Junkies – Television
  6. The Villenettes – I Met A Boy
  7. The Hammer Horrors – Sundown In Bloodtown
  8. The Toss – And He Says
  9. The Public Servants – Blend 43
  10. The Irresponsibles – Somebody Else
  11. Twine – Fruit To Ripe
  12. Squeeze – Take Me I’m Yours
  13. The Contortions – Contort Yourself
  14. Velvet Hammer – Baby Is A Psycho
  15. Mars – 3E
  16. Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Wawa
  17. No Fixed Address – Black Mans Rights
  18. Coloured Stone – Black Boy
  19. The Space Lady – Synthesize Me
  20. Basty H – People Say He’s Lucky(and their assumption is correct)
  21. The Midnight Mares – Anastasia
  22. Sunee Holland – Julia
  23. Sparks – Amateur Hour(Live@ Fairfield
  24. Captain Spud – Tiger squad!
  25. Amyl and The Sniffers – Big Dreams
  26. Amyl and The Sniffers – Security
  27. The Chats – The Price of Smokes
  28. Birds Are Spies – Wibble(Molly)
  29. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Friday Wind Up: 2025-01-17

Current track

Title

Artist