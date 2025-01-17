Street Beat: 2025-01-17

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- The Killgirls – Airports
- Witch Spit – Bitch
- The Adverts – Gary Gilmor’s Eyes(Live)
- The Love Junkies – Television
- The Villenettes – I Met A Boy
- The Hammer Horrors – Sundown In Bloodtown
- The Toss – And He Says
- The Public Servants – Blend 43
- The Irresponsibles – Somebody Else
- Twine – Fruit To Ripe
- Squeeze – Take Me I’m Yours
- The Contortions – Contort Yourself
- Velvet Hammer – Baby Is A Psycho
- Mars – 3E
- Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Wawa
- No Fixed Address – Black Mans Rights
- Coloured Stone – Black Boy
- The Space Lady – Synthesize Me
- Basty H – People Say He’s Lucky(and their assumption is correct)
- The Midnight Mares – Anastasia
- Sunee Holland – Julia
- Sparks – Amateur Hour(Live@ Fairfield
- Captain Spud – Tiger squad!
- Amyl and The Sniffers – Big Dreams
- Amyl and The Sniffers – Security
- The Chats – The Price of Smokes
- Birds Are Spies – Wibble(Molly)
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
