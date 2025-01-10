Street Beat: 2025-01-10

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Southwest F.O.B. – Smell of Incense
  3. The Mule Trade – Thief
  4. The Space Lady – I Had Too Much To Dream( last night)
  5. David Bowie – In the Heat of the Morning(stereo mix)
  6. John Greaves & Peter Blegvad – Twenty-Two Proverbs
  7. Perdition – Another Day
  8. Husker Du – Termination
  9. W.O.M.B.A.T. – unknown bonus track
  10. Adult Net – Sea Of Rain
  11. Mod Vigil – Automatic Remorse
  12. Brave Mistakes – Who Do You Love?(cover)
  13. The Strange Moon – Go Back to Jungle
  14. Somnium – Dialect(Is So Interesting)
  15. Birds Are Spies – Spin
  16. Alice Cooper – Hello Hooray
  17. Flipper – Love Canal
  18. Le Tigre – Hot Topic
  19. The Dagoes – St. Vitus
  20. The Toss – Hang up ya Boots
  21. The Hammer Horrors – Friday Night Frightmare
  22. Classics IV – Spooky
  23. The Moffs – Another Day In The Sun
  24. The Members – The Sound Of The Suburbs(single version)
  25. The Pooh Sticks – On Tape
  26. Shop Assistants – Safety Net
  27. The Wedding Present – This Boy Can Wait
  28. SRC – Up All Night
  29. Hawkwind – Spirit Of The Age(Full Extended Version)
