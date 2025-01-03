Street Beat: 2025-01-03

Written by on January 3, 2025

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Chad Morgan – the duckinwilla dance
  3. Chad Morgan – There’s no night out in gaol
  4. The Missing Links – Come inside my heart
  5. The Missing Links – You’re Drivin’ Me Insane
  6. Arthur Brown – Prelude: Nightmare
  7. War Room – I Found
  8. Quirkestra – Animals Causing Anarchy & Pandemonium
  9. Beeba Booba – Clown dance
  10. WHERE’S THE POPE – There Goes The Neighbourhood
  11. Alice Cooper – Below Your Means
  12. Alice Cooper – Lay Down & Die
  13. The Plague – In Love
  14. The Plague – Axeman
  15. Mary Monday & The Bitches – I gave My Punk Jacket To Rickie
  16. Bush Tetras – Das Ah Riot
  17. Bratmobile – What’s Wrong With You
  18. Marine Girls – Hate the Girl
  19. Monks – I Hate You
  20. The Nazz – Open My Eyes
  21. The Beautiful Black – Hit The Wall
  22. Hunky Punks – Beat Buddy
  23. Fluffy – Textas & Chocolate Cake
  24. The Pro-Tools – The Drawback
  25. The Toss – black dog
  26. The Vains – Strut
  27. JBD – ring now, to avoid disappointment
  28. The Innocents – Staying At Home
  29. Badfinger – I’d die babe
  30. Avant Gardeners – life is but a dream
