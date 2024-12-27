Street Beat: 2024-12-27

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- War Room – I Found
- Clusterpuff – Upper Manual
- The Hammer Horrors – The Shape In The Shadows
- Price Of Silence – Don’t Believe Them
- Pink Fairies – Do It
- Swell Maps – Midget Submarine
- Magazine – Because You’re Frightened
- Hawkwind – Down through the night
- The Space Lady – Synthesize Me
- Trixie’s Big Red Motorbike – A Splash Of Red
- The Gymslips – Pie and mash
- Richard Hell & The Voidoids – Liars Beware
- Erase Errata – Marathon-adult remix
- UK Subs – Live in a car
- Asteroid Belt – Bulkhead
- Thee Oh Sees – Tidal Wave
- Ded Nats – How To Keep Your Husband Happy
- Kid Congo And The Monkey Birds – Su Su
- The Nazz – Back Of Your Mind
- The Go-Betweens – Karen
- St Morris Sinners – End Song
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- Mott The Hoople – Crash Street Kids
- Twenty Second Sect – UXB
- Joan Jett – Bad Reputation
- Habibi – Siin
- Xero – Every Kiddy Gets A Prize
- Hydromedusa – Suspects
