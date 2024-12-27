Street Beat: 2024-12-27

Written by on December 27, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. War Room – I Found
  3. Clusterpuff – Upper Manual
  4. The Hammer Horrors – The Shape In The Shadows
  5. Price Of Silence – Don’t Believe Them
  6. Pink Fairies – Do It
  7. Swell Maps – Midget Submarine
  8. Magazine – Because You’re Frightened
  9. Hawkwind – Down through the night
  10. The Space Lady – Synthesize Me
  11. Trixie’s Big Red Motorbike – A Splash Of Red
  12. The Gymslips – Pie and mash
  13. Richard Hell & The Voidoids – Liars Beware
  14. Erase Errata – Marathon-adult remix
  15. UK Subs – Live in a car
  16. Asteroid Belt – Bulkhead
  17. Thee Oh Sees – Tidal Wave
  18. Ded Nats – How To Keep Your Husband Happy
  19. Kid Congo And The Monkey Birds – Su Su
  20. The Nazz – Back Of Your Mind
  21. The Go-Betweens – Karen
  22. St Morris Sinners – End Song
  23. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  24. Mott The Hoople – Crash Street Kids
  25. Twenty Second Sect – UXB
  26. Joan Jett – Bad Reputation
  27. Habibi – Siin
  28. Xero – Every Kiddy Gets A Prize
  29. Hydromedusa – Suspects
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Neighbourhood Watch: 2024-12-27

Previous post

Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2024-12-27

Current track

Title

Artist