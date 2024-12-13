Street Beat: 2024-12-13

Written by on December 13, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Hammer Horrors – The Shape In The Shadows
  3. 1313 Mockingbird Lane – Space Ghost
  4. War Room – I found
  5. OIL! – III
  6. Startakit – Human Eftpos Machine
  7. The Dandy Buzzkills – I Can Feed The Fish Earthworms
  8. The Easybeats – Women(Make You Feel Alright)
  9. Mink Deville – Spanish Stroll
  10. Thee Headcoats – Girl From ’62
  11. Thee Headcoatees – Wild man
  12. The Buff Medways – Troubled Mind
  13. Destroy All Monsters – Bored
  14. Buzzcocks – Boredom
  15. Hit The Jackpot – Dead Tree
  16. Mortal Ambition – Pub Kid
  17. Skeleton Head – Party Sauce
  18. Introduction – Rollercoaster
  19. Rex Wonderful and the Silk Sheets – Worry Lines
  20. Hard Ons – Girl in the Sweater
  21. Iggy Pop & James Williamson – I Got Nothin’
  22. Iggy Pop & James Williamson – Master Charge
  23. Caveman Disco – what do you want
  24. Pity Lips – Cellular
  25. Placement – It’s Over
  26. Mode – 154
  27. Trafalgars – Come On
  28. The Yardbirds – Stroll On
  29. Glitterhouse – Barbarella(Vocal by The Glitterhouse)
  30. Soundtrack – The Destruction Of Sogo
  31. Fun Things – When The Birdman Fly
  32. Crush inc. – Green Earth
  33. Liz Dealey Band – fat baby jewels
