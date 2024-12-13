Street Beat: 2024-12-13

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- The Hammer Horrors – The Shape In The Shadows
- 1313 Mockingbird Lane – Space Ghost
- War Room – I found
- OIL! – III
- Startakit – Human Eftpos Machine
- The Dandy Buzzkills – I Can Feed The Fish Earthworms
- The Easybeats – Women(Make You Feel Alright)
- Mink Deville – Spanish Stroll
- Thee Headcoats – Girl From ’62
- Thee Headcoatees – Wild man
- The Buff Medways – Troubled Mind
- Destroy All Monsters – Bored
- Buzzcocks – Boredom
- Hit The Jackpot – Dead Tree
- Mortal Ambition – Pub Kid
- Skeleton Head – Party Sauce
- Introduction – Rollercoaster
- Rex Wonderful and the Silk Sheets – Worry Lines
- Hard Ons – Girl in the Sweater
- Iggy Pop & James Williamson – I Got Nothin’
- Iggy Pop & James Williamson – Master Charge
- Caveman Disco – what do you want
- Pity Lips – Cellular
- Placement – It’s Over
- Mode – 154
- Trafalgars – Come On
- The Yardbirds – Stroll On
- Glitterhouse – Barbarella(Vocal by The Glitterhouse)
- Soundtrack – The Destruction Of Sogo
- Fun Things – When The Birdman Fly
- Crush inc. – Green Earth
- Liz Dealey Band – fat baby jewels
Reader's opinions