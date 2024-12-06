Street Beat: 2024-12-06

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Quirkestra – Animals Causing Anarchy & Pandemonium
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- The Hammer Horrors – Bloodmobile
- Villenettes – In My Head
- Molting Vultures – Rocketship To Freedom
- Mick Medew and Ursula – Punk Grandma
- Wex Dabbler – Any Description of West Lakes(Could Stretch On Ad Infinitum)
- Twine – Fruit To Ripe
- Television – See No Evil
- Bananagun – Children of the Man
- Amyl and The Sniffers – Big Dreams
- The Sham-ettes – Big Bad Wolf
- The Vibrators – Wolfman Howl
- Amon Duul II – Wolf City
- Mo-dettes – Masochistic Opposite
- X-Ray Spex – I Live Off You
- X-Ray Spex – Germfree Adolescents
- Adverts – Garry Gilmore’s eyes
- Wreckless Eric – Semaphore Signals
- The Velvet Underground – Who Loves the Sun
- Thanes – Shake The Moon
- Wild Rocket – Sunny Day
- The Systemaddicts – Nothing I Can Do
- Richard Hell & The Voidoids – The Plan
- Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – I’M Straight
- Patti Smith Group – 54321/Wave
- The Bad Poets – Crash Sweet Crash
- The Byrds – So You want to Be a Rock ‘n’ Roll Star
- The Music Machine – the people in me
- Lyn Carey & Barbara Robison – Find It
- Lyn Carey & Barbara Robison – Sweet Talkin’ Candy Man’
- Subtract-S – Confidence Man
- Johnny Seagull – Never Dies
Reader's opinions