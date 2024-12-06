Street Beat: 2024-12-06

Written by on December 6, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Quirkestra – Animals Causing Anarchy & Pandemonium
  3. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  4. The Hammer Horrors – Bloodmobile
  5. Villenettes – In My Head
  6. Molting Vultures – Rocketship To Freedom
  7. Mick Medew and Ursula – Punk Grandma
  8. Wex Dabbler – Any Description of West Lakes(Could Stretch On Ad Infinitum)
  9. Twine – Fruit To Ripe
  10. Television – See No Evil
  11. Bananagun – Children of the Man
  12. Amyl and The Sniffers – Big Dreams
  13. The Sham-ettes – Big Bad Wolf
  14. The Vibrators – Wolfman Howl
  15. Amon Duul II – Wolf City
  16. Mo-dettes – Masochistic Opposite
  17. X-Ray Spex – I Live Off You
  18. X-Ray Spex – Germfree Adolescents
  19. Adverts – Garry Gilmore’s eyes
  20. Wreckless Eric – Semaphore Signals
  21. The Velvet Underground – Who Loves the Sun
  22. Thanes – Shake The Moon
  23. Wild Rocket – Sunny Day
  24. The Systemaddicts – Nothing I Can Do
  25. Richard Hell & The Voidoids – The Plan
  26. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – I’M Straight
  27. Patti Smith Group – 54321/Wave
  28. The Bad Poets – Crash Sweet Crash
  29. The Byrds – So You want to Be a Rock ‘n’ Roll Star
  30. The Music Machine – the people in me
  31. Lyn Carey & Barbara Robison – Find It
  32. Lyn Carey & Barbara Robison – Sweet Talkin’ Candy Man’
  33. Subtract-S – Confidence Man
  34. Johnny Seagull – Never Dies
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Passenger: 2024-12-06

Previous post

Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-12-06

Current track

Title

Artist