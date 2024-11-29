Street Beat: 2024-11-29

Written by on November 29, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Hammer Horrors – The Shape In The Shadows
  3. Slingshot Dragster – Shadow Play
  4. Lumpzucker – The Dada Dance
  5. Wire – Adore Your Island
  6. The Church – She Never Said
  7. Startakit – VORTEX
  8. Lene Lovich – Angels
  9. Wex Dabbler – Is Rotten
  10. Wireheads – So Softly Spoken
  11. Old Mate – 40 on tick
  12. Theta – Bruised Fruit
  13. Rule Of Thirds – Stuck
  14. The High Beamers – Blank Room
  15. Doe – Discriminating Chewers
  16. The Brats – Nobody(is really what they want to be)
  17. Lou Reed – Intro/Sweet Jane
  18. JBD – That’s The Way(I don’t really like it)
  19. Happy Patch – Oleander Land
  20. Mogwai – Ether
  21. Mogwai – Ritchie Sacramento
  22. Kuiper – A State of Flow
  23. Elizabeth Prophet – Todo es Mistico
  24. Moonies – Say That Again
  25. Elizabeth Prophet – Mothra
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Passenger: 2024-11-29

Previous post

Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2024-11-29

Current track

Title

Artist