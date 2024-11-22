Street Beat: 2024-11-22

Written by on November 22, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Slade – Coz I Luv You
  3. The Ferrets – Robin Hood
  4. Hoodoo Gurus – Because You’re Mine
  5. Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  6. Startakit – VORTEX
  7. Public Image Ltd – Memories(Single Version)
  8. George Brigman – Jungle Rot
  9. The Waitresses – The Comb
  10. The Hammer Horrors – Friday Night Frightmare
  11. Bloodstone Villains – Jack The Ripper
  12. The Cramps – goo goo muck
  13. Clamor – Only Yearning
  14. Volcano Cleaner – not as easy as it sounds
  15. Elizabeth Prophet – Mothra
  16. The Songs Of Tom Smith – tonna love
  17. Cabaret Voltaire – The Voice Of America/Damage Is Done
  18. Wex Dabbler – Banger
  19. The Pop Group – We Are Time
  20. Quirkestra – Animals Causing Anarchy & Pandemonium
  21. T-Rex – The Motivator
  22. Toyland – Voice Vision Beckon
  23. Nuvo Bloc – Kidney X-Ray
  24. Altered Images – Leave Me Alone
  25. Belle Of Chaos – dream or reality
  26. Black Flag – I Won’t Stick Any Of You Unless And Until I Can Stick All Of You
  27. Hawkwind – PXR5
