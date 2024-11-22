Street Beat: 2024-11-22

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Slade – Coz I Luv You
- The Ferrets – Robin Hood
- Hoodoo Gurus – Because You’re Mine
- Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- Startakit – VORTEX
- Public Image Ltd – Memories(Single Version)
- George Brigman – Jungle Rot
- The Waitresses – The Comb
- The Hammer Horrors – Friday Night Frightmare
- Bloodstone Villains – Jack The Ripper
- The Cramps – goo goo muck
- Clamor – Only Yearning
- Volcano Cleaner – not as easy as it sounds
- Elizabeth Prophet – Mothra
- The Songs Of Tom Smith – tonna love
- Cabaret Voltaire – The Voice Of America/Damage Is Done
- Wex Dabbler – Banger
- The Pop Group – We Are Time
- Quirkestra – Animals Causing Anarchy & Pandemonium
- T-Rex – The Motivator
- Toyland – Voice Vision Beckon
- Nuvo Bloc – Kidney X-Ray
- Altered Images – Leave Me Alone
- Belle Of Chaos – dream or reality
- Black Flag – I Won’t Stick Any Of You Unless And Until I Can Stick All Of You
- Hawkwind – PXR5
Reader's opinions