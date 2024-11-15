Street Beat: 2024-11-15

November 15, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme
  2. Deniz Tek – 100 Fools
  3. Deniz Tek – Out Of The Mood
  4. The Visitors – Brother John
  5. New Race – Haunted Road(Live)
  6. Mince For Vince – Down
  7. Mince For Vince – The Hydro Majestic
  8. Mince For Vince – A Year Of Sundays
  9. Screamfeeder – Dart
  10. Thin Lizzy – Angel From The Coast
  11. Nice Biscuit – Limbs
  12. Habibi – Siin
  13. Amyl and The Sniffers – Big Dreams
  14. Gut Health – Cool Moderator
  15. The Beautiful Black – Hit The Wall
  16. Meat Tray – Dynamite
  17. Hoodoo Gurus – I Want You(Troggs cover)
  18. Hoodoo Gurus – Let’s All Turn On
  19. Mere Women – Drive
  20. Johnny Seagull and The Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
  21. The Mushniks – Onion Rings
  22. Soria Moria – New New Song
  23. Mortal Ambition – Company Car
  24. Yoko Ono – Kiss Kiss Kiss
  25. Wild Rocket – Snow Queen
  26. Them Creepy crawlies – Tell Me That You Love Me
  27. Twine – Same Old problems
