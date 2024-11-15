Street Beat: 2024-11-15

- Crank – Theme
- Deniz Tek – 100 Fools
- Deniz Tek – Out Of The Mood
- The Visitors – Brother John
- New Race – Haunted Road(Live)
- Mince For Vince – Down
- Mince For Vince – The Hydro Majestic
- Mince For Vince – A Year Of Sundays
- Screamfeeder – Dart
- Thin Lizzy – Angel From The Coast
- Nice Biscuit – Limbs
- Habibi – Siin
- Amyl and The Sniffers – Big Dreams
- Gut Health – Cool Moderator
- The Beautiful Black – Hit The Wall
- Meat Tray – Dynamite
- Hoodoo Gurus – I Want You(Troggs cover)
- Hoodoo Gurus – Let’s All Turn On
- Mere Women – Drive
- Johnny Seagull and The Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
- The Mushniks – Onion Rings
- Soria Moria – New New Song
- Mortal Ambition – Company Car
- Yoko Ono – Kiss Kiss Kiss
- Wild Rocket – Snow Queen
- Them Creepy crawlies – Tell Me That You Love Me
- Twine – Same Old problems
Reader's opinions