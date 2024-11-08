Street Beat: 2024-11-08

Written by on November 8, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Trafalgars – Come On
  3. Them Creepy Crawlies – Panic Attack
  4. Quincy Jones – They call me MISTER Tibbs
  5. Quincy Jones – Ironside
  6. Betty Davis – Git in There
  7. The Atlantics – It’s A Hard Life
  8. Soft Machine – Why are we sleeping?
  9. Soft Machine – Feelin’ reelin’ squeelin’
  10. Pressler-Morgan One Plus One – You/’re gonna watch me
  11. Murder The Disturbed – DNA
  12. Jane Aire & The Belvederes – When I was young
  13. Last Days Of Kali – Goodbye
  14. Clamor – only yearning
  15. Volcano Cleaner – less than lies
  16. Elizabeth Prophet – Mind Snare in the Simulacrum
  17. Startakit – Anxiety
  18. Screamfeeeder – Here
  19. Bluebottle Kiss – Road Nails
  20. Flat Stanley – I grew old
  21. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
  22. The Mushniks – Onion Rings
  23. The Saints – Know Your Product
  24. The Saints – (I’m) Stranded
  25. The Dainty Morsels – Mr and Mrs Soil
  26. Twine – Future Exhales
  27. My Bloody Valentine – Drive It All Over Me
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Friday Wind Up: 2024-11-08

Current track

Title

Artist