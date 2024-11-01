Street Beat: 2024-11-01

Written by on November 1, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Delmonas Wild Billy Childish(+ others) – I Feel Like Giving In
  3. The Delmonas – Comin’ Home Baby
  4. Them Creepy Crawlies – Tell Me That You Love Me
  5. Alex Chilton – Hook or crook
  6. Wreckless Eric – Whole Wide World
  7. Black Sabbath – Fairies Wear Boots
  8. Coldwave – Faceless
  9. Devo – Space Junk
  10. Soria Moria – New New Song
  11. Startakit – The Bridge Out
  12. Thee Headcoatees – Hurt Me
  13. Suicide – Girl
  14. Dom and the Wizards – heavenly sweet little skin wrapped skeleton
  15. Bad Poets – Unknown Lover
  16. Where’s the Pope? – sunday afternoon barbeques
  17. Neuros – are you talking to me?
  18. Introduction – Introduction
  19. Workhorse – Changing Of The Light
  20. Dead Kennedys – Soup Is Good Food
  21. Captain Beefheart &?and His Magic Band – Zig Zag Wanderer
  22. Hunky Punks – Calm Before The Storm
  23. The Beautiful Black – Zen
  24. Hector – Cowgirl
  25. The Systemaddicts – cant put you down
  26. The Loved Ones – Sad Dark Eyes
  27. Vlad Dale – I Just Wanna See My Dog
  28. Twine – Same Old Problems
  29. Budgie – breaking al the house rules
  30. Hawkwind – Lord Of Light
