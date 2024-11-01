Street Beat: 2024-11-01

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- The Delmonas Wild Billy Childish(+ others) – I Feel Like Giving In
- The Delmonas – Comin’ Home Baby
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Tell Me That You Love Me
- Alex Chilton – Hook or crook
- Wreckless Eric – Whole Wide World
- Black Sabbath – Fairies Wear Boots
- Coldwave – Faceless
- Devo – Space Junk
- Soria Moria – New New Song
- Startakit – The Bridge Out
- Thee Headcoatees – Hurt Me
- Suicide – Girl
- Dom and the Wizards – heavenly sweet little skin wrapped skeleton
- Bad Poets – Unknown Lover
- Where’s the Pope? – sunday afternoon barbeques
- Neuros – are you talking to me?
- Introduction – Introduction
- Workhorse – Changing Of The Light
- Dead Kennedys – Soup Is Good Food
- Captain Beefheart &?and His Magic Band – Zig Zag Wanderer
- Hunky Punks – Calm Before The Storm
- The Beautiful Black – Zen
- Hector – Cowgirl
- The Systemaddicts – cant put you down
- The Loved Ones – Sad Dark Eyes
- Vlad Dale – I Just Wanna See My Dog
- Twine – Same Old Problems
- Budgie – breaking al the house rules
- Hawkwind – Lord Of Light
