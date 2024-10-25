Street Beat: 2024-10-25

October 25, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Fake Tan – Femme Fatale
  3. Velvet Underground – Rock & Roll (full-length version)
  4. Pixies – Velvety Instrumental Version
  5. The Scientists – Moth Eaten Velvet
  6. Mott The Hoople – Sweet Jane(live at Hammersmith Odeon 1973)
  7. The Sexels – Broken(Live at the Grace)
  8. Mince For Vince – The Hydro Majestic
  9. Flowerbed – Covered in green
  10. Basty H – Great White
  11. Alice Cooper – Halo Of Flies
  12. Death – Freakin’ Out
  13. Carson – Travelling South
  14. Them Creepy Crawlies – Panic Attack
  15. Them Creepy Crawlies – Insane For You
  16. Them Creepy Crawlies – Tell Me That You Love Me
  17. Them Creepy Crawlies – Discotheque
  18. The Systemaddicts – Christies Beach
  19. The Systemaddicts – My Pal
  20. Coldwave – The Ants
  21. Swapmeet – Ceiling fan
  22. The Munch – Homelife
  23. Fell To Earth – Nature Of Intention
