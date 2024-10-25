Street Beat: 2024-10-25

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Fake Tan – Femme Fatale
- Velvet Underground – Rock & Roll (full-length version)
- Pixies – Velvety Instrumental Version
- The Scientists – Moth Eaten Velvet
- Mott The Hoople – Sweet Jane(live at Hammersmith Odeon 1973)
- The Sexels – Broken(Live at the Grace)
- Mince For Vince – The Hydro Majestic
- Flowerbed – Covered in green
- Basty H – Great White
- Alice Cooper – Halo Of Flies
- Death – Freakin’ Out
- Carson – Travelling South
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Panic Attack
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Insane For You
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Tell Me That You Love Me
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Discotheque
- The Systemaddicts – Christies Beach
- The Systemaddicts – My Pal
- Coldwave – The Ants
- Swapmeet – Ceiling fan
- The Munch – Homelife
- Fell To Earth – Nature Of Intention
