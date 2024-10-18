Street Beat: 2024-10-18

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Mince For Vince – Julia
  3. Workhorse – Changing Of The Light
  4. Amyl and The Sniffers – Big Dreams
  5. Apollo Lane – Still Rising
  6. Deep Purple – You Fool No One
  7. Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
  8. Goon Wizard – you’ve done it again, mccain
  9. Thee Oh Sees – The Dream
  10. Twine – Future Exhales
  11. Spray Paint – anyone else want in
  12. Gore Gore Girls – Where Evil Grows
  13. Death – Politicians in my eyes
  14. MC5 – Ramblin Rose
  15. The Stooges – Loose
  16. glass candy and the shattered theatre – love, love, love
  17. pixeltan – beats prepare for torture
  18. the roger sisters – dig a hole
  19. Spires – Double Handed
  20. Paul McCartney & Wings – Mrs Vanderbilt
  21. Girlschool – The Hunter
  22. Pel Mel – Screaming Heart
  23. The Vaselines – Son Of a Gun
  24. The Clean – At The Bottom
  25. The Spikes – She’s Melting
  26. Basty H – People say He’s Lucky(and Their assumption Is Correct
  27. Flowerbed – Covered in Green
