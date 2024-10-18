Street Beat: 2024-10-18

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Mince For Vince – Julia
- Workhorse – Changing Of The Light
- Amyl and The Sniffers – Big Dreams
- Apollo Lane – Still Rising
- Deep Purple – You Fool No One
- Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
- Goon Wizard – you’ve done it again, mccain
- Thee Oh Sees – The Dream
- Twine – Future Exhales
- Spray Paint – anyone else want in
- Gore Gore Girls – Where Evil Grows
- Death – Politicians in my eyes
- MC5 – Ramblin Rose
- The Stooges – Loose
- glass candy and the shattered theatre – love, love, love
- pixeltan – beats prepare for torture
- the roger sisters – dig a hole
- Spires – Double Handed
- Paul McCartney & Wings – Mrs Vanderbilt
- Girlschool – The Hunter
- Pel Mel – Screaming Heart
- The Vaselines – Son Of a Gun
- The Clean – At The Bottom
- The Spikes – She’s Melting
- Basty H – People say He’s Lucky(and Their assumption Is Correct
- Flowerbed – Covered in Green
