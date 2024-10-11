Street Beat: 2024-10-11

Written by on October 11, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Mince For Vince – The Hydro Majestic
  3. Kim Salmon – already turned out burned out
  4. Claire Birchall – Sink or Swim
  5. Claire Birchall – Lucky Charm
  6. The New Romantics – Sunday Morning
  7. Modern English – Smiles & Laughter
  8. The Sydney Children’s Choir – I melt with you
  9. Buzzcocks – Autonomy Saturday October 26 The Governor Hindmarsh
  10. The Mushniks – Onion Rings
  11. Bauhaus – In The Flat Field
  12. Merchandising – Renovation
  13. Workhorse – Changing Of The Light
  14. Los Palms – Sunday Death Drive
  15. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
  16. Stephen O’Malley – Live N Die
  17. Mortal Ambition – Company Car
  18. Gary Numan/Tubeway Army – Cars
  19. Subtract-S – Confidence Man
  20. Alice Cooper – Caught in a Dream
  21. Pegadeth – Maria
  22. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  23. Wake In Fright – Punchcard
  24. The Only Ones – Another Girl,Another Planet
  25. New York Dolls – Jet Boy
  26. XTC – senses working overtime
  27. Janis Joplin – One Night Stand
  28. Sparks – Amateur Hour(live@Fairfield Halls U.K.-1975)
  29. Department S – Monte Carlo or Bust
  30. Department S – Is Vic There?
  31. Deep Purple – Burn
