Street Beat: 2024-10-11

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Mince For Vince – The Hydro Majestic
- Kim Salmon – already turned out burned out
- Claire Birchall – Sink or Swim
- Claire Birchall – Lucky Charm
- The New Romantics – Sunday Morning
- Modern English – Smiles & Laughter
- The Sydney Children’s Choir – I melt with you
- Buzzcocks – Autonomy Saturday October 26 The Governor Hindmarsh
- The Mushniks – Onion Rings
- Bauhaus – In The Flat Field
- Merchandising – Renovation
- Workhorse – Changing Of The Light
- Los Palms – Sunday Death Drive
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
- Stephen O’Malley – Live N Die
- Mortal Ambition – Company Car
- Gary Numan/Tubeway Army – Cars
- Subtract-S – Confidence Man
- Alice Cooper – Caught in a Dream
- Pegadeth – Maria
- War Room – The Trouble With Me
- Wake In Fright – Punchcard
- The Only Ones – Another Girl,Another Planet
- New York Dolls – Jet Boy
- XTC – senses working overtime
- Janis Joplin – One Night Stand
- Sparks – Amateur Hour(live@Fairfield Halls U.K.-1975)
- Department S – Monte Carlo or Bust
- Department S – Is Vic There?
- Deep Purple – Burn
Reader's opinions