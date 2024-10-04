Street Beat: 2024-10-04

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Cold Sun – Twisted Flower
  3. The Open Mind – Magic Potion
  4. Deep Purple – Burn
  5. Twine – Future Exhales
  6. Vlad Dale – Let’s Go Nowhere, Together
  7. Dom Sensitive – Critical Energy
  8. Mortal Ambition – Company Car
  9. The MacGuffins – Doomsday Clock
  10. The Empty Heads – ONCE, NOT TWICE
  11. The Goolee’s – rapid bay
  12. Boss Hog – Winn Coma
  13. Hepe Mateh – Marv’s Move
  14. The Ravelles – Psychedelic Movement
  15. The 5.6.7.8’s – I Was a Teenage Cave Woman
  16. Running with the Devil – Sad Songs
  17. Clamor – hard one
  18. The Breeders – Cro-Aloha
  19. Dandy Buzzkills – The Light
  20. Soria Moria – New New Song
  21. The Beautiful Black – Shock and Awe
  22. Bitchspawn – Fingerlicken
  23. MC5 – Kick out the jams
  24. MC5 – Looking at you
  25. Flowerbed – Covered in Green
  26. Gong – I never glid before Original album released 1973
  27. Destroy All Monsters – Bored
  28. Mince For Vince – Down
  29. Kim Salmon – Let’s All Get Destroyed
