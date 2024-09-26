Street Beat: 2024-09-26

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Party Dozen – Jon’s International market Place
  3. Placement – It’s Over
  4. Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
  5. War Room – The Top Floor
  6. Dandy Buzzkills – The Light
  7. Soria Moria – Lil Ditty
  8. Mortal Ambition – PUB KID
  9. DEVO – Mechanical Man
  10. Cold Sun – South Texas
  11. The Elevators – Your I’s Are Too Close Together
  12. Roky Erickson & The Aliens – can’t be brought down
  13. No Basis – Celery Man
  14. Not For Humans – Isolate
  15. The Flying Burrito Brothers – Older Guys
  16. Atomic Rooster – Death Walks Behind You
  17. Coven – Pact With Lucifer
  18. Jade – Bad Magic
  19. The Buzz – Tell Her No
  20. Lola – All My Friends Are Dead
  21. Ricky Albeck – Insignificant Favours
  22. Introduction – NITA
  23. Delta 5 – Mind Your Own Business
  24. Hawkwind – Born To Go
  25. Jefferson Airplane – Plastic Fantastic Lover(Live)
  26. Roadside Slasher – Red Light Amber
Elevate: 2024-09-26

Groovin' with Sister T: 2024-09-26

