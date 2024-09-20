Street Beat: 2024-09-20

September 20, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. New York Dolls – Private World
  3. Richard Hell & The Voidoids – The Plan
  4. Gut Health – Cool Moderator
  5. Amyl and The Sniffers – Chewing Gum
  6. Party Dozen – Money & The Drugs
  7. Altered Images – Who Cares?
  8. Uranium Club – Tokyo Paris L.A. Milan
  9. The Irresponsibles – White Noise
  10. Twine – Future Exhales
  11. The Teardrop Explodes – Bouncing Babies(Original Version)
  12. The Mekons – Where Were You?
  13. The Hangmen – goodbye coffin joe(previously unreleased)
  14. The New Romantics – Someone Like Me
  15. The Rememberz – Sunrise
  16. The Crazies – Ultracrazy
  17. Asteroid Belt – slant six
  18. Crush inc. – Green Earth
  19. New Race – Sad T.V.
  20. Flamin’ Groovies – shake some action
  21. Pixies – Caribou
  22. The Systemaddicts – can I follow you?
  23. The Molting Vultures – The Trough
  24. TV Jones – Monday Morning Gunk
  25. Druid Fluids – Flutter By
  26. Hawkwind – PXR5
  27. Hawkwind – The days Of the Underground
  28. Belle Of Chaos – dream or reality
  29. Bench Press – Computer Hands
  30. No Basis – Birdman
