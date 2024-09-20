Street Beat: 2024-09-20

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- New York Dolls – Private World
- Richard Hell & The Voidoids – The Plan
- Gut Health – Cool Moderator
- Amyl and The Sniffers – Chewing Gum
- Party Dozen – Money & The Drugs
- Altered Images – Who Cares?
- Uranium Club – Tokyo Paris L.A. Milan
- The Irresponsibles – White Noise
- Twine – Future Exhales
- The Teardrop Explodes – Bouncing Babies(Original Version)
- The Mekons – Where Were You?
- The Hangmen – goodbye coffin joe(previously unreleased)
- The New Romantics – Someone Like Me
- The Rememberz – Sunrise
- The Crazies – Ultracrazy
- Asteroid Belt – slant six
- Crush inc. – Green Earth
- New Race – Sad T.V.
- Flamin’ Groovies – shake some action
- Pixies – Caribou
- The Systemaddicts – can I follow you?
- The Molting Vultures – The Trough
- TV Jones – Monday Morning Gunk
- Druid Fluids – Flutter By
- Hawkwind – PXR5
- Hawkwind – The days Of the Underground
- Belle Of Chaos – dream or reality
- Bench Press – Computer Hands
- No Basis – Birdman
