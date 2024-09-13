Street Beat: 2024-09-13

Written by on September 13, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Lene Lovich – Blue Hotel
  3. Skyhooks – Carlton(Lygon Street Limbo)
  4. The Police – The Other Way Of Stopping
  5. Johnny Seagull and The Hot Chips – I Deal in Fire
  6. Them Creepy Crawlies – Buy Some Time
  7. Trafalgars – Come On
  8. Billiam – Maneater Three
  9. Alien Nosejob – Bird Strike
  10. Liposuction – She Hz
  11. Full Flower Moon Band – Super Like Me
  12. Hawkwind – Born To Go
  13. Magazine – Definitive Gaze
  14. Wayne County And The Electic Chairs – Paranoia Paradise
  15. Richard Hell & The Voidoids – Down At The Rock And Roll Club(Alternate Version)
  16. Baron Von Doodie – Miracle Man
  17. Haystacks Calhoon – Good Good Night Out
  18. Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
  19. Erase Errata – Marrathon
  20. Bikini Kill – Capri Pants
  21. Sonic Youth – brave men run(in my family)
  22. The Plague – Trashdance
  23. Liz Dealey – Fat Baby Jewels
  24. The Mushniks – Be whadda Want
  25. Ronnie Spector – Hey Sah Lo Ney
  26. The What 4 – Logans Run
  27. Hunky Punks – Pillar of Society
  28. Lumpzucker – Ex Lion Tamer(cover by Wire)
  29. The Beautiful Black – hit the wall
  30. The Art Gray Noizz Quintet – A Call To You
  31. The Weirdos – Inside Hilda’s Ribcage
  32. The Weirdos – A life of crime
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Passenger: 2024-09-13

Previous post

Friday Wind Up: 2024-09-13

Current track

Title

Artist