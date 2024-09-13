Street Beat: 2024-09-13

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Lene Lovich – Blue Hotel
- Skyhooks – Carlton(Lygon Street Limbo)
- The Police – The Other Way Of Stopping
- Johnny Seagull and The Hot Chips – I Deal in Fire
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Buy Some Time
- Trafalgars – Come On
- Billiam – Maneater Three
- Alien Nosejob – Bird Strike
- Liposuction – She Hz
- Full Flower Moon Band – Super Like Me
- Hawkwind – Born To Go
- Magazine – Definitive Gaze
- Wayne County And The Electic Chairs – Paranoia Paradise
- Richard Hell & The Voidoids – Down At The Rock And Roll Club(Alternate Version)
- Baron Von Doodie – Miracle Man
- Haystacks Calhoon – Good Good Night Out
- Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
- Erase Errata – Marrathon
- Bikini Kill – Capri Pants
- Sonic Youth – brave men run(in my family)
- The Plague – Trashdance
- Liz Dealey – Fat Baby Jewels
- The Mushniks – Be whadda Want
- Ronnie Spector – Hey Sah Lo Ney
- The What 4 – Logans Run
- Hunky Punks – Pillar of Society
- Lumpzucker – Ex Lion Tamer(cover by Wire)
- The Beautiful Black – hit the wall
- The Art Gray Noizz Quintet – A Call To You
- The Weirdos – Inside Hilda’s Ribcage
- The Weirdos – A life of crime
Reader's opinions