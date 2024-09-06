Street Beat: 2024-09-06

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Bliss Bombs – Resolutions
- The U-Bombs – I Am Today
- Faust – Giggy Smile
- Models – I Hear Motion
- Models – Local And/Or General
- The Church – Tear It all Away
- Easybeats – I’m A Madman
- The NAZZ – Back on your mind
- Teenage Radio Stars – I Wanna Be Your Baby
- Teenage Radio Stars – Sweet Boredom
- The Gun Club – Preaching The Blues
- Flowerbed – Covered in Green
- Hepe Mateh – Gazelle Folk
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- The Waitresses – The Comb
- Jane Aire & The Belvederes – When I Was Young
- X – Strange Life
- The Bad Poets – Unexpected Rainfall
- Soursob Bob – New American Century
- Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band – Industrial Lights
- The Vains – Strut
- King Jeff & The How Are Yous – Ticking Over
- Molly Rocket – Asphalt
- Rocky’s Pride & Joy – Red Altar
- Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
- Bridget Faye and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
- Iron Maiden – Aces High(Live)
- Iron Maiden – The number of the beast
