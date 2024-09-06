Street Beat: 2024-09-06

Written by on September 6, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Bliss Bombs – Resolutions
  3. The U-Bombs – I Am Today
  4. Faust – Giggy Smile
  5. Models – I Hear Motion
  6. Models – Local And/Or General
  7. The Church – Tear It all Away
  8. Easybeats – I’m A Madman
  9. The NAZZ – Back on your mind
  10. Teenage Radio Stars – I Wanna Be Your Baby
  11. Teenage Radio Stars – Sweet Boredom
  12. The Gun Club – Preaching The Blues
  13. Flowerbed – Covered in Green
  14. Hepe Mateh – Gazelle Folk
  15. The Genevieves – Adore You
  16. The Waitresses – The Comb
  17. Jane Aire & The Belvederes – When I Was Young
  18. X – Strange Life
  19. The Bad Poets – Unexpected Rainfall
  20. Soursob Bob – New American Century
  21. Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band – Industrial Lights
  22. The Vains – Strut
  23. King Jeff & The How Are Yous – Ticking Over
  24. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  25. Rocky’s Pride & Joy – Red Altar
  26. Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
  27. Bridget Faye and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
  28. Iron Maiden – Aces High(Live)
  29. Iron Maiden – The number of the beast
