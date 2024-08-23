Street Beat: 2024-08-23

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Nylex – Plastic For People
- Tee Vee Repairmann – Organic Mould
- Sprung Aus Den Wolken – Komm her sing mit
- Billiam – Maneater Three
- The Byrds – Jesus Is Just Alright
- Mince For Vince – Down
- The Stems – Falling From The Sky
- The Stems – Man With The Golden Heart
- The Loved Ones – Pretty Baby
- Gang Of Four – To Hell with Poverty
- Lumpzucker – No Subs-Non Putain de Sous
- Troatt and the Toss – 3D Radio
- The Skids – Masquerade
- The Skunks – Economics
- Clamor – I can’t wait
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
- Subtract-S – Confidence Man
- Little Murders – What’s the matter with Mary
- Rule Of Thirds – Stuck
- Last Days of Kali – Goodbye
- The Slits – Love und Romance
- Itchy & The Nits – Itchy & The Nits
- Itchy & The Nits – Eva’s Got A Parasite
- The Masters Apprentices – Easy To Lie
- Wild Rocket – her
- The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
- June Carter Cash – ring of fire
- Altered Images – Happy Birthday
- Meat Tray – Dynamite
- The Systemaddicts – you make me feel(like I’m not going to jump off a bridge)
- Hawkwind – The Days Of The Underground
Reader's opinions