Street Beat: 2024-08-23

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Nylex – Plastic For People
  3. Tee Vee Repairmann – Organic Mould
  4. Sprung Aus Den Wolken – Komm her sing mit
  5. Billiam – Maneater Three
  6. The Byrds – Jesus Is Just Alright
  7. Mince For Vince – Down
  8. The Stems – Falling From The Sky
  9. The Stems – Man With The Golden Heart
  10. The Loved Ones – Pretty Baby
  11. Gang Of Four – To Hell with Poverty
  12. Lumpzucker – No Subs-Non Putain de Sous
  13. Troatt and the Toss – 3D Radio
  14. The Skids – Masquerade
  15. The Skunks – Economics
  16. Clamor – I can’t wait
  17. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
  18. Subtract-S – Confidence Man
  19. Little Murders – What’s the matter with Mary
  20. Rule Of Thirds – Stuck
  21. Last Days of Kali – Goodbye
  22. The Slits – Love und Romance
  23. Itchy & The Nits – Itchy & The Nits
  24. Itchy & The Nits – Eva’s Got A Parasite
  25. The Masters Apprentices – Easy To Lie
  26. Wild Rocket – her
  27. The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
  28. June Carter Cash – ring of fire
  29. Altered Images – Happy Birthday
  30. Meat Tray – Dynamite
  31. The Systemaddicts – you make me feel(like I’m not going to jump off a bridge)
  32. Hawkwind – The Days Of The Underground
