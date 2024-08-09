Street Beat: 2024-08-09

Written by on August 9, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Mince For Vince – Down
  3. Nylex – Silence Abounds
  4. Toyland – Ships And Boats
  5. Hotchkiss – Jail
  6. Altered Images – Leave Me Alone
  7. Altered Images – Dead Pop Stars
  8. Mary Monday & The Bitches – I gave My Punk Jacket To Rickie
  9. Au Pairs – It’s Obvious
  10. The Raincoats – You’re A Million
  11. Killing Joke – Money is not our god
  12. The Moonies – Manning Clarke
  13. Essential Logic – Popcorn Boy(Waddle You Do)
  14. New York Dolls – Seven Day Weekend
  15. Dom and the Wizards – Heavenly sweet little skin wrapped skeleton
  16. Hugh Cornwell – Nerves Of Steel
  17. The Stranglers – Golden Brown
  18. The Stranglers – Duchess
  19. The War Room – The Top Floor
  20. Placement – Lost Sun
  21. The Munch – Homelife
  22. Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
  23. Coldwave – Buster
  24. The High Beamers – circle the beat
  25. The Highbeamers – ….
  26. Badfinger – I’d Die babe
  27. Judas Priest – Breaking The Law
  28. Alice Cooper – Halo Of Flies
