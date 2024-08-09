Street Beat: 2024-08-09

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Mince For Vince – Down
- Nylex – Silence Abounds
- Toyland – Ships And Boats
- Hotchkiss – Jail
- Altered Images – Leave Me Alone
- Altered Images – Dead Pop Stars
- Mary Monday & The Bitches – I gave My Punk Jacket To Rickie
- Au Pairs – It’s Obvious
- The Raincoats – You’re A Million
- Killing Joke – Money is not our god
- The Moonies – Manning Clarke
- Essential Logic – Popcorn Boy(Waddle You Do)
- New York Dolls – Seven Day Weekend
- Dom and the Wizards – Heavenly sweet little skin wrapped skeleton
- Hugh Cornwell – Nerves Of Steel
- The Stranglers – Golden Brown
- The Stranglers – Duchess
- The War Room – The Top Floor
- Placement – Lost Sun
- The Munch – Homelife
- Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
- Coldwave – Buster
- The High Beamers – circle the beat
- The Highbeamers – ….
- Badfinger – I’d Die babe
- Judas Priest – Breaking The Law
- Alice Cooper – Halo Of Flies
