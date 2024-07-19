Street Beat: 2024-07-19

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- War Room – The Top Floor
- Billiam – Maid Dress
- Loose Lips – One More Chance
- The Fadeaways – Every Ugly Thing
- Short Snarl – Above The Knee
- Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
- Tee Vee Repairmann – Make Up My Mind
- The Outsiders – misfit
- The Outsiders – doctor
- The Pandoras – It’s About Time
- Died Pretty – Out Of The Unknown
- The Chills – Pink Frost
- Men with Chips – and counting
- Old Mate – Bad Situation
- The Seeds – Evil Hoodoo
- Exploding White Mice – let the kids dance
- Nunchukka Superfly – door
- Toyland – Trotsky Is Dead
- Buzzcocks – Boredom
- DEVO – Gut Feeling
- The Rememberz – Let Me Be Your Girl
- The Villenettes – Hey you
- The Numbers – five letter word
- Models – Local And/Or General
- The Small Faces – Wide Eyed Girl On The Wall
- Death – Politicians in my eyes
- Mince for Vince – Down
- Kim Gordon – ECRP
- Sonic Youth – World Looks Red
- Cull-The Band – Tearin’ me apart
- Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
Reader's opinions