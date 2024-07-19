Street Beat: 2024-07-19

Written by on July 19, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. War Room – The Top Floor
  3. Billiam – Maid Dress
  4. Loose Lips – One More Chance
  5. The Fadeaways – Every Ugly Thing
  6. Short Snarl – Above The Knee
  7. Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
  8. Tee Vee Repairmann – Make Up My Mind
  9. The Outsiders – misfit
  10. The Outsiders – doctor
  11. The Pandoras – It’s About Time
  12. Died Pretty – Out Of The Unknown
  13. The Chills – Pink Frost
  14. Men with Chips – and counting
  15. Old Mate – Bad Situation
  16. The Seeds – Evil Hoodoo
  17. Exploding White Mice – let the kids dance
  18. Nunchukka Superfly – door
  19. Toyland – Trotsky Is Dead
  20. Buzzcocks – Boredom
  21. DEVO – Gut Feeling
  22. The Rememberz – Let Me Be Your Girl
  23. The Villenettes – Hey you
  24. The Numbers – five letter word
  25. Models – Local And/Or General
  26. The Small Faces – Wide Eyed Girl On The Wall
  27. Death – Politicians in my eyes
  28. Mince for Vince – Down
  29. Kim Gordon – ECRP
  30. Sonic Youth – World Looks Red
  31. Cull-The Band – Tearin’ me apart
  32. Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
