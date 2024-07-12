Street Beat: 2024-07-12

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Killing Joke – Eighties
- Altered Images – Leave Me Alone
- Altered Images – Insects
- Au Pairs – It’s Obvious
- The Teardrop Explodes – Bouncing Babies
- The Teardrop Explodes – Read It In Books
- Ramones – Danger Zone
- The Mekons – Where Were You?
- Tee Vee Repairmann – Organic Mould
- War Room – The Trouble With Me
- 8 Eyed Spy(with Lydia Lunch) – Lazy In Love
- Teenage Jesus And The Jerks – Orphans
- Belle Of Chaos – dream or reality
- The Beautiful Black – Zen
- Mod Vigil – Citizen Snips
- Wild Rocket – Sunny Day
- The Composters – crusin on a sunny day and then you get chased by the cops
- Mince For Vince – Down
- The Fadeaways – One Way Street
- MC5 – Looking at you
- The Molting Vultures – The Trough
- The Units – Baby You Flirt
- Luna Magnet – That Bastard
- Program – Lining Up
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- Summer Flake – New Day
- The Fuss – Glass Houses
- The Breeders – Safari
- No Fixed Address – from my eyes
- Archie Roach,Ruby Hunter, Australian Art Orchestra, – Down City Streets
Reader's opinions