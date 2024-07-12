Street Beat: 2024-07-12

Written by on July 12, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Killing Joke – Eighties
  3. Altered Images – Leave Me Alone
  4. Altered Images – Insects
  5. Au Pairs – It’s Obvious
  6. The Teardrop Explodes – Bouncing Babies
  7. The Teardrop Explodes – Read It In Books
  8. Ramones – Danger Zone
  9. The Mekons – Where Were You?
  10. Tee Vee Repairmann – Organic Mould
  11. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  12. 8 Eyed Spy(with Lydia Lunch) – Lazy In Love
  13. Teenage Jesus And The Jerks – Orphans
  14. Belle Of Chaos – dream or reality
  15. The Beautiful Black – Zen
  16. Mod Vigil – Citizen Snips
  17. Wild Rocket – Sunny Day
  18. The Composters – crusin on a sunny day and then you get chased by the cops
  19. Mince For Vince – Down
  20. The Fadeaways – One Way Street
  21. MC5 – Looking at you
  22. The Molting Vultures – The Trough
  23. The Units – Baby You Flirt
  24. Luna Magnet – That Bastard
  25. Program – Lining Up
  26. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  27. Summer Flake – New Day
  28. The Fuss – Glass Houses
  29. The Breeders – Safari
  30. No Fixed Address – from my eyes
  31. Archie Roach,Ruby Hunter, Australian Art Orchestra, – Down City Streets
