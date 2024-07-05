Street Beat: 2024-07-05

Written by on July 5, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Tee Vee Repairmann – 2 Big 4 Mah Boots
  3. Lael Neale – Let Me Live by the Side of the Road
  4. Billiam – Segaworld(NSW 1997)
  5. Billiam – Maid Dress
  6. Jen Cloher – Annabelle
  7. Abigail Lapell – Anniversary Song
  8. Zombeaches – Laughing Under A Beating Sun
  9. Parsnip – Monument
  10. Mott the Hoople – Sweet Jane(live at Hammersmith Odeon 1973)
  11. Sparks – Amateur Hour(live@Fairfeld Halls U.K.-1975)
  12. …… – If Love Is A Red Dress
  13. Ian Dury & The Blockheads – Blockheads(live)
  14. The Skunks – this is the new
  15. The Skunks – Economics
  16. Get Some – Damned Again
  17. Cop Shop – Anxious Radio
  18. The Asteroid Belt – Bulkhead
  19. Moraygun – planet allie
  20. Graham Parker & The Rumour – Don’t Ask Me Questions
  21. The Passengers – Face With No Name
  22. The Lipstick Killers – Hindu Gods(Of Love)
  23. Peter Green – Oh Well, Parts 1&2
  24. Alice Cooper – Blue Turk
  25. The U-Bombs – I Am Today
  26. Zig Zag – I Care About You
  27. The Linda Lindas – Tonite
  28. Altered Images – Dead Pop Stars
  29. Susan W Heater – Totally discombobulated by you
  30. The Pop Group – We Are Time
