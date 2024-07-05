Street Beat: 2024-07-05

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Tee Vee Repairmann – 2 Big 4 Mah Boots
- Lael Neale – Let Me Live by the Side of the Road
- Billiam – Segaworld(NSW 1997)
- Billiam – Maid Dress
- Jen Cloher – Annabelle
- Abigail Lapell – Anniversary Song
- Zombeaches – Laughing Under A Beating Sun
- Parsnip – Monument
- Mott the Hoople – Sweet Jane(live at Hammersmith Odeon 1973)
- Sparks – Amateur Hour(live@Fairfeld Halls U.K.-1975)
- …… – If Love Is A Red Dress
- Ian Dury & The Blockheads – Blockheads(live)
- The Skunks – this is the new
- The Skunks – Economics
- Get Some – Damned Again
- Cop Shop – Anxious Radio
- The Asteroid Belt – Bulkhead
- Moraygun – planet allie
- Graham Parker & The Rumour – Don’t Ask Me Questions
- The Passengers – Face With No Name
- The Lipstick Killers – Hindu Gods(Of Love)
- Peter Green – Oh Well, Parts 1&2
- Alice Cooper – Blue Turk
- The U-Bombs – I Am Today
- Zig Zag – I Care About You
- The Linda Lindas – Tonite
- Altered Images – Dead Pop Stars
- Susan W Heater – Totally discombobulated by you
- The Pop Group – We Are Time
