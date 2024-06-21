Street Beat: 2024-06-21

Written by on June 21, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Hawkwind – Lord of Light
  3. Dust Collection – Electricity In Between
  4. Green Circles – Colour me there
  5. Free Live Sports – Sleep Hygiene
  6. Amy & the Angels – I Hate Being In Love
  7. Trixie’s Big Red Motorbike – A Splash of Red
  8. Flamin’ Groovies – Shake Some Action
  9. The Innocents – Staying At Home
  10. Altered Images – Happy Birthday
  11. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
  12. Radio Birdman – Hanging On
  13. Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  14. Program – Motorbike
  15. Program – Lining Up
  16. The Vovos – Venus@Oxygen Studios
  17. Richard Hell & The Voidoids – The Plan
  18. TV Jones – Monday Morning Gunk
  19. John Cooper Clarke – Innocents
  20. Amon Duul II – Wolf City
  21. St Morris Sinners – End song
  22. Shirtfront – Ghetto Beach
  23. Shocking Blue – Never Marry a Railroad Man
  24. Alice Cooper – Hallo Of Flies
  25. Psycho Zombies – Cry Baby Cry
  26. Zombeaches – A Taste Of Oxygen
  27. Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
  28. The Genevieves – parts
  29. Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
  30. Black Heart Death Cult – Always
