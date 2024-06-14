Street Beat: 2024-06-14

June 14, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Velvet Moth – Trans-Human
  3. Weed – Sweet Morning Light
  4. Can – Father cannot yell
  5. Dirty Three – That was was
  6. The Stems – For Always
  7. The Saints – Erotic Neurotic
  8. Juliette Seizure and the Tremor-Dolls – Imagination
  9. White Knuckle Fever – Agent of satan
  10. Psychotic Turnbuckles – Colours
  11. Psychotic Turnbuckles – Leaving
  12. 1313 Mockingbird Lane – Battledress
  13. Delivery + Workhorse – Who Makes Demands?
  14. Introduction – Introduction
  15. Introduction – Rollercoaster
  16. Delta 5 – Now That You’ve Gone
  17. Avant Gardeners – Life Is But A Dream
  18. Mark’s Not Here – A whole lotta Road
  19. The Genevieves – Words
  20. Johnny 7 OMA – Bowls Of Broken China
  21. Blondie – Sunday Girl
  22. Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood – Some Velvet Morning
  23. The Velvet Underground – Who Loves The Sun
  24. Cream – I’m So Glad
  25. Ricky Albeck – Insignificant Favours
  26. Twine – Same Old Problems
  27. Rapid Transport – neighbour/’s suppression
