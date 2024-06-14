Street Beat: 2024-06-14

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Velvet Moth – Trans-Human
- Weed – Sweet Morning Light
- Can – Father cannot yell
- Dirty Three – That was was
- The Stems – For Always
- The Saints – Erotic Neurotic
- Juliette Seizure and the Tremor-Dolls – Imagination
- White Knuckle Fever – Agent of satan
- Psychotic Turnbuckles – Colours
- Psychotic Turnbuckles – Leaving
- 1313 Mockingbird Lane – Battledress
- Delivery + Workhorse – Who Makes Demands?
- Introduction – Introduction
- Introduction – Rollercoaster
- Delta 5 – Now That You’ve Gone
- Avant Gardeners – Life Is But A Dream
- Mark’s Not Here – A whole lotta Road
- The Genevieves – Words
- Johnny 7 OMA – Bowls Of Broken China
- Blondie – Sunday Girl
- Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood – Some Velvet Morning
- The Velvet Underground – Who Loves The Sun
- Cream – I’m So Glad
- Ricky Albeck – Insignificant Favours
- Twine – Same Old Problems
- Rapid Transport – neighbour/’s suppression
Reader's opinions