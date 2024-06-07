Street Beat: 2024-06-07

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- The Genevieves – parts
- Soria Moria – New New Song
- Dainty Morsels – Lily of the Incas
- Roadkill – Milkshake Man
- Fever Dream – Was
- Delivery + Workhorse – Who Makes Demands?
- The Vertebrats – Left In The Dark
- Swamp Rats – No Friend of Mine
- The Brats – Explosions
- The Spell – The Hairdresser
- No Fixed Address – Black Mans Rights
- The Clean – At The Bottom
- The Clean – Point That Thing Somewhere Else
- Stereolab – the noise of carpet
- The Particles – Zig zag
- The Apartments – help
- The Adverts – The Great British Mistake
- Almost Numan – Blockhead
- Elena Dakota – Coffee
- Rudements – Imagination
- Subtract-S – Confidence Man
- The Go-Betweens – Before Hollywood
- Poly & The Statics – chainsaw
- Hit The Jackpot – Cats and dogs
- Black Sabbath – Iron Man
- The Nazz – Open my eyes
- The Missing Links – Wild about You
- The Saints – Know Your Product
- Hawkwind – Motorhead
