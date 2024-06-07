Street Beat: 2024-06-07

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Genevieves – parts
  3. Soria Moria – New New Song
  4. Dainty Morsels – Lily of the Incas
  5. Roadkill – Milkshake Man
  6. Fever Dream – Was
  7. Delivery + Workhorse – Who Makes Demands?
  8. The Vertebrats – Left In The Dark
  9. Swamp Rats – No Friend of Mine
  10. The Brats – Explosions
  11. The Spell – The Hairdresser
  12. No Fixed Address – Black Mans Rights
  13. The Clean – At The Bottom
  14. The Clean – Point That Thing Somewhere Else
  15. Stereolab – the noise of carpet
  16. The Particles – Zig zag
  17. The Apartments – help
  18. The Adverts – The Great British Mistake
  19. Almost Numan – Blockhead
  20. Elena Dakota – Coffee
  21. Rudements – Imagination
  22. Subtract-S – Confidence Man
  23. The Go-Betweens – Before Hollywood
  24. Poly & The Statics – chainsaw
  25. Hit The Jackpot – Cats and dogs
  26. Black Sabbath – Iron Man
  27. The Nazz – Open my eyes
  28. The Missing Links – Wild about You
  29. The Saints – Know Your Product
  30. Hawkwind – Motorhead
