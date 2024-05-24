Street Beat: 2024-05-24

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- The JAM – Billy Hunt
- The JAM – Down in the Tube Station at Midnight
- Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
- State Library – Wildfire
- Pine Point – Paperbark
- Snakefinger – Magic and Ecstasy
- Death Sentence – Death Sentence
- Death Valley – Herminator
- Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Chainsaw Preachers – Don’t Trust The News
- Gun Control – Fly the Flag
- Hawkwind – Spirit of the Age
- William Shatner – Silver Machine featuring Wayne Kramer & Carmine
- MC5 – Looking at you
- Swimsuit – Hard Times
- Swimsuit – You’re So Cool
- Scaryheater – lost it
- Captain Beefheart &/and His Magic Band – Zig Zag Wanderer
- The Human Expression – Love At Psychedelic Velocity
- St Morris Sinners – End Song
- Sette Bello – Wake up the dead
- X-Ray Spex – Warrior In Woolworths
- Twine – Same Old Problems
- The Go-Betweens – Karen
- The Church – The Unguarded Moment
- Belle of Chaos – dream or reality
- Kitchen Witch – Glitch
