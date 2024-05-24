Street Beat: 2024-05-24

Written by on May 24, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The JAM – Billy Hunt
  3. The JAM – Down in the Tube Station at Midnight
  4. Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
  5. State Library – Wildfire
  6. Pine Point – Paperbark
  7. Snakefinger – Magic and Ecstasy
  8. Death Sentence – Death Sentence
  9. Death Valley – Herminator
  10. Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  11. Chainsaw Preachers – Don’t Trust The News
  12. Gun Control – Fly the Flag
  13. Hawkwind – Spirit of the Age
  14. William Shatner – Silver Machine featuring Wayne Kramer & Carmine
  15. MC5 – Looking at you
  16. Swimsuit – Hard Times
  17. Swimsuit – You’re So Cool
  18. Scaryheater – lost it
  19. Captain Beefheart &/and His Magic Band – Zig Zag Wanderer
  20. The Human Expression – Love At Psychedelic Velocity
  21. St Morris Sinners – End Song
  22. Sette Bello – Wake up the dead
  23. X-Ray Spex – Warrior In Woolworths
  24. Twine – Same Old Problems
  25. The Go-Betweens – Karen
  26. The Church – The Unguarded Moment
  27. Belle of Chaos – dream or reality
  28. Kitchen Witch – Glitch
