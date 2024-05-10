Street Beat: 2024-05-10

May 10, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme
  2. The Skids – Into the Valley
  3. Fugazi – Ex-Spectator
  4. Swimsuit – Hard Times
  5. Sweeney – Drama, Despair and Disappointment
  6. Johnny Cash – Folsom Prison Blues
  7. Johnny Cash – Well Alright
  8. Music Machine – talk talk
  9. Music Machine – the people in me
  10. Toyland – Glad To Be Australian
  11. Workhorse – No Photographs
  12. Dom – Heavenly Sweet Little Skin wrapped skeleton
  13. Hector – get fonted
  14. Sex Pistols – Black Arabs
  15. Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
  16. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  17. Planet Cactus – Mongrel
  18. Lumpzucker – Girl
  19. Smallpox Confidential – Ego Age
  20. The Beautiful Black – Super Bitch
  21. Fear And Loathing – Big Black Swan Thing
  22. Fear And Loathing – Get It On
  23. Lumpzucker – Ex Lion Tamer
  24. Iron Sheiks – too fast too live
  25. Guns of Krishna – I Ain’t Workin
  26. The Beautiful Black – Hellfire
