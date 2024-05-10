Street Beat: 2024-05-10

- Crank – Theme
- The Skids – Into the Valley
- Fugazi – Ex-Spectator
- Swimsuit – Hard Times
- Sweeney – Drama, Despair and Disappointment
- Johnny Cash – Folsom Prison Blues
- Johnny Cash – Well Alright
- Music Machine – talk talk
- Music Machine – the people in me
- Toyland – Glad To Be Australian
- Workhorse – No Photographs
- Dom – Heavenly Sweet Little Skin wrapped skeleton
- Hector – get fonted
- Sex Pistols – Black Arabs
- Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
- War Room – The Trouble With Me
- Planet Cactus – Mongrel
- Lumpzucker – Girl
- Smallpox Confidential – Ego Age
- The Beautiful Black – Super Bitch
- Fear And Loathing – Big Black Swan Thing
- Fear And Loathing – Get It On
- Lumpzucker – Ex Lion Tamer
- Iron Sheiks – too fast too live
- Guns of Krishna – I Ain’t Workin
- The Beautiful Black – Hellfire
