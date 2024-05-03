Street Beat: 2024-05-03

Written by on May 3, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Swapmeet – Tiny Spiders
  3. The Kinks – I Need You
  4. Diana Ross & The Supremes – The Happening
  5. The Ronettes – Jackpot
  6. Mo-Dettes – White Mice
  7. Mo-Dettes – Masochistic Opposite
  8. Chicks On Speed – Wordy rapping hood
  9. Chicks On Speed – Buzz
  10. Bow Wow Wow – Go Wild In the Country
  11. Roadkill – Milkshake Man
  12. Pine Point – Old Dog New Socks
  13. Twine – Cleaner 2
  14. The Checkmates – Talk to Me
  15. Kiss – Talk to me
  16. The Girls – My Baby
  17. Nina Hagen Band – Rangehn
  18. Terrible Truths – lift weights
  19. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Nurse
  20. Vlad Dale – You Mean So Much To Me
  21. Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Jim On The Move
  22. Xero – Every Kiddy Gets A Prize
  23. Bad Poets – Unexpected Rainfall
  24. Accountants – True Romance
  25. Desperate Measures – Man in a grey hat
  26. The Beautiful Black – Hit the Wall
  27. The Skids – Into the Valley
  28. Alice Cooper – Caught in a Dream
  29. Snakefinger – Kill the Great Raven
  30. The Velvet Underground – Beginning To See The Light
  31. Hawkwind – Spirit of the Age
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Passenger: 2024-05-03

Previous post

Friday Wind Up: 2024-05-03

Current track

Title

Artist