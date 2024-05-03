Street Beat: 2024-05-03

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Swapmeet – Tiny Spiders
- The Kinks – I Need You
- Diana Ross & The Supremes – The Happening
- The Ronettes – Jackpot
- Mo-Dettes – White Mice
- Mo-Dettes – Masochistic Opposite
- Chicks On Speed – Wordy rapping hood
- Chicks On Speed – Buzz
- Bow Wow Wow – Go Wild In the Country
- Roadkill – Milkshake Man
- Pine Point – Old Dog New Socks
- Twine – Cleaner 2
- The Checkmates – Talk to Me
- Kiss – Talk to me
- The Girls – My Baby
- Nina Hagen Band – Rangehn
- Terrible Truths – lift weights
- Anna Echo and the High Tides – Nurse
- Vlad Dale – You Mean So Much To Me
- Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Jim On The Move
- Xero – Every Kiddy Gets A Prize
- Bad Poets – Unexpected Rainfall
- Accountants – True Romance
- Desperate Measures – Man in a grey hat
- The Beautiful Black – Hit the Wall
- The Skids – Into the Valley
- Alice Cooper – Caught in a Dream
- Snakefinger – Kill the Great Raven
- The Velvet Underground – Beginning To See The Light
- Hawkwind – Spirit of the Age
Reader's opinions