Street Beat: 2024-04-19

Written by on April 19, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Hawkwind – The Tracker
  3. Pine Point – Old Dog New Socks
  4. Gift – Wish Me Away
  5. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Nurse
  6. Spray Paint – lower, with respect
  7. The Spikes – Spy In My House
  8. The Garden Path – This Place
  9. Swapmeet – Lucky
  10. Panda Bear/Sonic Boom – Gettin’ to the Point
  11. The jesus and mary chain – The Eagles And The Beatles
  12. Gravel Samwidge/Art Gray Noizze Quintet – Relief
  13. The Zeros – Don’t push me around
  14. Bangles – Bitchen Summer(Speedway)
  15. 1313 Mockingbird Lane – Space Ghost
  16. St Morris Sinners – End Song
  17. Kid Congo And The Monkey Birds – Bubble Trouble
  18. Druid Fluids – Dr. Miller
  19. The Verge – good love(live)
  20. La Bastard – Consumption Cowboy
  21. The Monochrome Set – He’s Frank
  22. The Stems – Sad Girl
  23. The Vovos – Go Die In The Woods
  24. Hector – cowgirl
  25. Falling Joys – Lock It
  26. Thee Sixpence – Heart Full Of Rain
  27. Strawberry Alarm Clock – Incense and Peppermints
  28. The Dunes – Making Friends With Codeine
  29. Belle Of Chaos – Graveyard
