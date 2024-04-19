Street Beat: 2024-04-19

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Hawkwind – The Tracker
- Pine Point – Old Dog New Socks
- Gift – Wish Me Away
- Anna Echo and the High Tides – Nurse
- Spray Paint – lower, with respect
- The Spikes – Spy In My House
- The Garden Path – This Place
- Swapmeet – Lucky
- Panda Bear/Sonic Boom – Gettin’ to the Point
- The jesus and mary chain – The Eagles And The Beatles
- Gravel Samwidge/Art Gray Noizze Quintet – Relief
- The Zeros – Don’t push me around
- Bangles – Bitchen Summer(Speedway)
- 1313 Mockingbird Lane – Space Ghost
- St Morris Sinners – End Song
- Kid Congo And The Monkey Birds – Bubble Trouble
- Druid Fluids – Dr. Miller
- The Verge – good love(live)
- La Bastard – Consumption Cowboy
- The Monochrome Set – He’s Frank
- The Stems – Sad Girl
- The Vovos – Go Die In The Woods
- Hector – cowgirl
- Falling Joys – Lock It
- Thee Sixpence – Heart Full Of Rain
- Strawberry Alarm Clock – Incense and Peppermints
- The Dunes – Making Friends With Codeine
- Belle Of Chaos – Graveyard
