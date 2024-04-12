Street Beat: 2024-04-12

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- The Fast – Wow Pow Bash Crash
- Blondie – Cautious Lip
- John Cooper Clarke – Innocents
- John Collins Band – The Man In Me
- The Ramones – Journey To The Center Of The Mind
- Television – Prove It
- Tuff Darts – All For The Love Of Rock’n’Roll(Live CBGBs)
- Kid Congo and The Pink Monkey Birds – Su Su
- The Models – Local And/Or General
- Patti Smith Group – Revenge
- The Byrds – Eight Miles High(alt RCA studios version)
- Zig Zag – Crying All The Way To The Bank
- Zig Zag – I Care About You
- Vovos – Pink Milk
- Last Days Of Kali – Goodbye
- Soria Moria – New New Song
- DEW – Rip Tide
- Not For Humans – Blooming
- Pelvis – Boyzz
- Stephen O’Malley – Live N Die
- Church Moms – Cigarette
- Captain Beyond – Dancing Madly Backwards(On a Sea of Air)
- The Brats – Nobody
- The Adverts – The Great British Mistake
- The Petticoats – Normal
- The Cramps – Goo Goo Muck
- The Stems – At First Sight
Reader's opinions