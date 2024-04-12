Street Beat: 2024-04-12

April 12, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Fast – Wow Pow Bash Crash
  3. Blondie – Cautious Lip
  4. John Cooper Clarke – Innocents
  5. John Collins Band – The Man In Me
  6. The Ramones – Journey To The Center Of The Mind
  7. Television – Prove It
  8. Tuff Darts – All For The Love Of Rock’n’Roll(Live CBGBs)
  9. Kid Congo and The Pink Monkey Birds – Su Su
  10. The Models – Local And/Or General
  11. Patti Smith Group – Revenge
  12. The Byrds – Eight Miles High(alt RCA studios version)
  13. Zig Zag – Crying All The Way To The Bank
  14. Zig Zag – I Care About You
  15. Vovos – Pink Milk
  16. Last Days Of Kali – Goodbye
  17. Soria Moria – New New Song
  18. DEW – Rip Tide
  19. Not For Humans – Blooming
  20. Pelvis – Boyzz
  21. Stephen O’Malley – Live N Die
  22. Church Moms – Cigarette
  23. Captain Beyond – Dancing Madly Backwards(On a Sea of Air)
  24. The Brats – Nobody
  25. The Adverts – The Great British Mistake
  26. The Petticoats – Normal
  27. The Cramps – Goo Goo Muck
  28. The Stems – At First Sight
